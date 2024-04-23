Brittney Griner is telling her side of the story. On Tuesday, ABC News released the first look at Prisoner in Russia, the upcoming sit-down interview between Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and Griner. The interview is Griner's first since returning to the United States after being held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges.

The two-minute promotional video gives a brief look at the emotional interview, during which Griner speaks candidly about her harrowing arrest and time in prison, where she describes feeling "less than human" and the suicidal thoughts she had while being detained.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time WNBA All-Star also talks about navigating the Russian penal system and the anguish she experienced being what she calls a political prisoner. A press release says that the special will reveal new details about the negotiations behind the prisoner swap that led to Griner's release.

The star center was detained at a Russian airport in February 2022 and later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner said she didn't mean to bring the cartridges with her when she traveled to the country to play in a Russian basketball league during the WNBA offseason.

The 33-year-old athlete was released in December in a one-for-one prisoner swap for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout, bringing an end to an ordeal that sparked intense high-level negotiations between Washington and Moscow to secure her freedom.

Prisoner in Russia will feature footage from inside Griner's home, during which the Phoenix Mercury player will show the contents of her duffle bag from Russia, sharing a few personal possessions she says got her through the ordeal.

The hour-long special will also include interviews with Griner's wife, attorney Cherelle Griner, special presidential envoy of hostage affairs Roger Carstens and Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

Watch the trailer for Prisoner in Russia below.

Since her release from Russian detainment, Griner has worked hard to get her life back on track. The basketball star made her WNBA return in May 2023 and recently announced that she and her wife are expanding their family.

On April 13, the couple shared they are expecting their first child via Instagram post. They expressed their joy in the post, stating, "Can't believe we're less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being #BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024," alongside a picture of them holding hands and an ultrasound image.

Griner previously announced plans to write a memoir about her detainment. The memoir, titled Coming Home and published by the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group imprint, will detail her journey from Olympic champion to prisoner and explore the global #WeAreBG movement. Additionally, it will address the issue of pay equity for women athletes in the United States, which led Griner to play in Russia.

At the heart of the book, Griner will highlight the personal turmoil she experienced during the nearly 10-month ordeal and the resilience that carried her through to the day of her return to the United States last December.

Coming Home will be available wherever books are sold May 7.

Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview airs May 1, at 10:01 p.m. EDT, and will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

