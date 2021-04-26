Brooklinen Birthday Sale: Take 20% Off Everything Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at the Brooklinen Birthday Sale, which has everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.

Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is celebrating its birthday by giving customers 20% off everything. Yes, that means you can grab a sheet set, a duvet cover and other bedding (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these Brooklinen sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).

This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your mother for Mother's Day, which happens to be on May 9.

It's Brooklinen's biggest sale of the year, and it lasts through tomorrow, April 27. So, if you're eager to upgrade your home with some of the brand's popular sheets and other items, be sure to use promo code BDAY at checkout to get in on your discount. Trust us, you won't want to miss the chance to stock up on these must-have pieces while they're on sale.

Below, check out our top finds from the sitewide Brooklinen Birthday Sale.

Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set The classic Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set, made from cotton and 5% Himalayan cashmere, includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases -- all with superior softness. $223 (REGULARLY $279) Buy Now at Brooklinen

Brooklinen Montague Zip Hoodie Brooklinen Brooklinen Montague Zip Hoodie Cozy up in this classic zip-up hoodie, which will be perfect for lounging around in your new bedding or heading on quick errands. $76 (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Brooklinen Linen Move-In Bundle Brooklinen Brooklinen Linen Move-In Bundle The Linen Move-In Bundle is the perfect option if you want to start fresh in a new house or dorm room. It includes one Hardcore Bundle (which contains one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one duvet cover and four pillowcases), plus one comforter, two pillows and complimentary Laundress detergent. $571 (REGULARLY $714) Buy Now

Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels Brooklinen Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels Grab these waffle-knit towels -- which are made with 100% Turkish cotton -- while they're on sale. $52 (REGULARLY $64) Buy Now

Brooklinen Scented Candle Brooklinen Brooklinen Scented Candle Create the perfect environment in the comfort of your home with this soy wax candle. $28 (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover Brooklinen Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering. $108 (REGULARLY $135) Buy Now

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Brooklinen Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite. $78 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too. $119 (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

