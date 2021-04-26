Brooklinen Birthday Sale: Take 20% Off Everything Right Now
Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at the Brooklinen Birthday Sale, which has everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.
Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is celebrating its birthday by giving customers 20% off everything. Yes, that means you can grab a sheet set, a duvet cover and other bedding (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these Brooklinen sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).
This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your mother for Mother's Day, which happens to be on May 9.
It's Brooklinen's biggest sale of the year, and it lasts through tomorrow, April 27. So, if you're eager to upgrade your home with some of the brand's popular sheets and other items, be sure to use promo code BDAY at checkout to get in on your discount. Trust us, you won't want to miss the chance to stock up on these must-have pieces while they're on sale.
Below, check out our top finds from the sitewide Brooklinen Birthday Sale.
