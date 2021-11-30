Brooklinen Cyber Monday Deals Are Still Live: Save on the Internet’s Favorite Sheets and More
Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe with Brooklinen's extedned Cyber Monday Sale, which includes everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.
Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is giving customers 20% off everything. Yes, that means you can grab a sheet set, a duvet cover and other bedding (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these Brooklinen sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).
This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift.
Brooklinen's Cyber Monday Sale is here today, gone tomorrow. Trust us, you won't want to miss the chance to start saving early and stock up on these must-have pieces while they're on sale.
Below, check out our top finds from Brooklinen's Cyber Monday Sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
Home Decor Ideas for a Bedroom Makeover
The Best Black Friday Deals to Shop Early
Wayfair's Black Friday Sale -- How to Shop the Deals