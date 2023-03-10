Brooklinen Just Launched Its Sleep Week Sale on Bedding and Bath Essentials — Shop Our Favorites
With spring almost here, you may be looking to upgrade your bedding to stay cool and cozy through the warmer nights. If you're ready to give your sheets, pillow cases, blankets, and more an update, look to Brooklinen's Sleep Week Sale. Starting today, Brooklinen has sitewide deals on best-selling bedding essentials for a great night's sleep. Right now is the perfect time to swap out your bedding for less and refresh your bedroom with 20% off everything at Brooklinen.
Now through March 20, shoppers don't need a coupon code to score the cozy Sleep Week bedding deals at Brooklinen. However you sleep, Brooklinen has a comforter and sheet set to match your needs with varied levels of warmth. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert — adding plenty of insulation while staying protected from sweat.
For a snuggly start to spring and a more comfortable night's rest, shop Brooklinen comforters, sheets and blankets on sale now.
Best Brooklinen Sheets on Sale
The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during the warmer spring months.
Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade.
Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.
Best Brooklinen Comforters on Sale
Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.
For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
Best Brooklinen Blankets on Sale
The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed.
Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool.
