Brooklinen Just Launched Its Sleep Week Sale on Bedding and Bath Essentials — Shop Our Favorites

By ETonline Staff
Brooklinen Presidents Day Sale 2023
Brooklinen

With spring almost here, you may be looking to upgrade your bedding to stay cool and cozy through the warmer nights. If you're ready to give your sheets, pillow cases, blankets, and more an update, look to Brooklinen's Sleep Week Sale. Starting today, Brooklinen has sitewide deals on best-selling bedding essentials for a great night's sleep. Right now is the perfect time to swap out your bedding for less and refresh your bedroom with 20% off everything at Brooklinen. 

Now through March 20, shoppers don't need a coupon code to score the cozy Sleep Week bedding deals at Brooklinen. However you sleep, Brooklinen has a comforter and sheet set to match your needs with varied levels of warmth. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert — adding plenty of insulation while staying protected from sweat. 

For a snuggly start to spring and a more comfortable night's rest, shop Brooklinen comforters, sheets and blankets on sale now. 

Best Brooklinen Sheets on Sale

Classic Core Sheet Set
Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Classic Core Sheet Set

The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during the warmer spring months. 

$159$127
Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade. 

$179$143
Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.

$299$239

Best Brooklinen Comforters on Sale

Lightweight Down Comforter
Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$269$215
All-Season Down Comforter
All-Season Down Comforter
Brooklinen
All-Season Down Comforter

Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.

$359$303
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. 

$509$407
Down Alternative Comforter
Down Comforter Alternative
Brooklinen
Down Alternative Comforter

This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.

$209$167

Best Brooklinen Blankets on Sale

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed. 

$149$119
Weighted Throw Blanket
Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Weighted Throw Blanket

Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.

$169$135
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Pure Wool Throw Blanket

A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool. 

$249$199

