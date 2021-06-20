Brooklinen Prime Day Sale: Take 15% Off Everything Right Now
Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen's Surprise Savings Event, which has everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.
Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is competing with Amazon Prime Day by giving customers 15% off everything. Yes, that means you can grab a sheet set, a duvet cover and other bedding (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these Brooklinen sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).
This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift.
Brooklinen's Prime Day Event is even bigger this year. Instead of just two days of deals, the sale is 4 days long, lasting until June 23. Trust us, you won't want to miss the chance to stock up on these must-have pieces while they're on sale.
Below, check out our top finds from the sitewide Brooklinen Surprise Savings Event.
