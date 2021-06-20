Shopping

Brooklinen Prime Day Sale: Take 15% Off Everything Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Brooklinen

Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen's Surprise Savings Event, which has everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.

Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is competing with Amazon Prime Day by giving customers 15% off everything. Yes, that means you can grab a sheet set, a duvet cover and other bedding (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these Brooklinen sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).

This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift. 

Brooklinen's Prime Day Event is even bigger this year. Instead of just two days of deals, the sale is 4 days long, lasting until June 23. Trust us, you won't want to miss the chance to stock up on these must-have pieces while they're on sale.

Below, check out our top finds from the sitewide Brooklinen Surprise Savings Event.

Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
The classic Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set, made from cotton and 5% Himalayan cashmere, includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases -- all with superior softness.
$237 (REGULARLY $279)
Montague Zip Hoodie
Brooklinen Montague Zip Hoodie
Brooklinen
Montague Zip Hoodie
Cozy up in this classic zip-up hoodie, which will be perfect for lounging around in your new bedding or heading on quick errands.
$81 (REGULARLY $95)
Linen Move-In Bundle
Linen Move-In Bundle
Brooklinen
Linen Move-In Bundle
The Linen Move-In Bundle is the perfect option if you want to start fresh in a new house or dorm room. It includes one Hardcore Bundle (which contains one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one duvet cover and four pillowcases), plus one comforter, two pillows and complimentary Laundress detergent.
$570 (REGULARLY $714)
Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen
Waffle Bath Towels
Grab these waffle-knit towels -- which are made with 100% Turkish cotton -- while they're on sale.
$55 (REGULARLY $65)
Scented Candle
Brooklinen Scented Candle
Brooklinen
Scented Candle
Create the perfect environment in the comfort of your home with this soy wax candle.
$30 (REGULARLY $35)
Luxe Duvet Cover
Luxe Duvet Cover
Brooklinen
Luxe Duvet Cover
Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering.
$115 (REGULARLY $135)
Super-Plush Robe
Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
Super-Plush Robe
Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite.
$82 (REGULARLY $98)
Classic Core Sheet Set
Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Classic Core Sheet Set
The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too.
$127 (REGULARLY $149)

