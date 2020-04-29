Brooklinen Sale: Take 20% Off Everything Right Now

There's no place like home. And right now you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen's sitewide sale.

Known as the company behind "the internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is celebrating its birthday by giving customers 20% off everything: sheet sets, duvet covers and other bedding, plus towels, bath accessories, loungewear, candles and more.

It's the brand's biggest sale of the year, and it lasts through May 6. Just use promo code BDAY at checkout.

Below, our top finds from the sitewide Brooklinen sale.

Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set Brooklinen The classic Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set, made from cotton and 5% Himalayan cashmere, includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases -- all with superior softness. REGULARLY $279 $223.20 at Brooklinen

Bryant Pant Brooklinen Brooklinen Bryant Pant Brooklinen These straight-cut, easy-fitting sweatpants were made for cozy lounging. REGULARLY $75 $60 at Brooklinen

Linen Move-In Bundle Brooklinen Brooklinen Linen Move-In Bundle Brooklinen The Linen Move-In Bundle is the perfect option if you want to start fresh in a new house or dorm room. It includes one Hardcore Bundle (which contains one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one duvet cover and four pillowcases), plus one comforter, two pillows and complimentary Laundress detergent. REGULARLY $714 AND UP $571.20 and up at Brooklinen

Luxe Duvet Cover Brooklinen Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover Brooklinen Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering. REGULARLY $139 $111.20

Super-Plush Robe Brooklinen Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Brooklinen Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush bathrobe -- choose from white, light gray and graphite. This robe is the brand's first wearable item. REGULARLY $98 $78.40 at Brooklinen

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection include one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too. REGULARLY $129 $103.20 at Brooklinen

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

