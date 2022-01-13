Shopping

Brooklinen Weekend Sale: The Best Deals on Comforters, Sheets, Weighted Blankets and More

By ETonline Staff
brooklinen sale
Brooklinen

Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe with Brooklinen's Comforter Savings Event, which includes everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.

Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is giving customers 15% off all comforters and weighted blankets, plus 10% off everything else. Yes, that means you can shop everything from a sheet set to a duvet cover and other weighted bedding at a can't-miss price (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these Brooklinen sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).

Shop Brooklinen's Comforter Event

This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift. 

Brooklinen's Comforter Sales Event is here today and will be gone before you know it. Trust us, you won't want to miss the chance to start saving early and stock up on these must-have pieces while they're on sale.

Below, check out our top finds from Brooklinen's Comforter Event, plus other great deals from the home retailer.

Down Comforter
Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Down Comforter
This plush down comforter is fitted with 100% cotton sateen shell, according to the retailer.
$169$135
Weighted Throw Blanket
Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Weighted Throw Blanket
Cozy up in something warmer this winter with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
$169$144
Down Comforter Alternative
Down Comforter Alternative
Brooklinen
Down Comforter Alternative
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
$129$109
Weighted Comforter
Weighted Comforter
Brooklinen
Weighted Comforter
If you love weighted blankets, then you'll love this weighted comforter alternative that weighs 20 lbs. at a full queen size.
$249$212
Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
The classic Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set, made from cotton and 5% Himalayan cashmere, includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases -- all with superior softness.
$279$251
Deep Rose Weighted Throw Blanket
Deep Rose Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Deep Rose Weighted Throw Blanket
This bulky weighted blanket from Brooklinen is available in four cozy colors.
$169$144
Classic Core Sheet Set
Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Classic Core Sheet Set
The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too.
$149
Luxe Duvet Cover
Luxe Duvet Cover
Brooklinen
Luxe Duvet Cover
Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering.
$135
Scented Candle
Brooklinen Scented Candle
Brooklinen
Scented Candle
Create the perfect environment in the comfort of your home with this soy wax candle.
$35
Linen Move-In Bundle
Linen Move-In Bundle
Brooklinen
Linen Move-In Bundle
The Linen Move-In Bundle is the perfect option if you want to start fresh in a new house or dorm room. It includes one Hardcore Bundle (which contains one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one duvet cover and four pillowcases), plus one comforter, two pillows and complimentary Laundress detergent.
$760
Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen
Waffle Bath Towels
Grab these waffle-knit towels -- which are made with 100% Turkish cotton -- while they're on sale.
$65
Montague Zip Hoodie
Brooklinen Montague Zip Hoodie
Brooklinen
Montague Zip Hoodie
Cozy up in this classic zip-up hoodie, which will be perfect for lounging around in your new bedding or heading on quick errands.
$95$86
Super-Plush Robe
Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
Super-Plush Robe
Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite.
$98$88

