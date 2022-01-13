Brooklinen Weekend Sale: The Best Deals on Comforters, Sheets, Weighted Blankets and More
Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe with Brooklinen's Comforter Savings Event, which includes everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.
Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is giving customers 15% off all comforters and weighted blankets, plus 10% off everything else. Yes, that means you can shop everything from a sheet set to a duvet cover and other weighted bedding at a can't-miss price (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these Brooklinen sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).
Shop Brooklinen's Comforter Event
This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift.
Brooklinen's Comforter Sales Event is here today and will be gone before you know it. Trust us, you won't want to miss the chance to start saving early and stock up on these must-have pieces while they're on sale.
Below, check out our top finds from Brooklinen's Comforter Event, plus other great deals from the home retailer.
