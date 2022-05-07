Brooklinen's Biggest Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save 20% on Sheets, Comforters and More
It's the final day of Brooklinen's biggest sale of the year. Until midnight tonight, the bedding and home retailer is offering major savings across some of its biggest categories, including: bath, loungewear, decor, bedding and more. You can upgrade everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen's Birthday Week Sale — and take 20% off sitewide, too.
Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is giving customers a discount on everything from a sheet set to a duvet cover and other weighted bedding at a can't-miss price (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these cult-favorite sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples). The offer is automatically applied at checkout.
This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift. But hurry, the sale ends soon.
Below, check out our top picks from Brooklinen's sale.
Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering.
The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too.
This plush down comforter is fitted with 100% cotton sateen shell, according to the retailer.
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
Cozy up in something warmer this winter with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
If you love weighted blankets, then you'll love this weighted comforter alternative that weighs 20 lbs. at a full queen size.
Create the perfect environment in the comfort of your home with this soy wax candle.
This bulky weighted blanket from Brooklinen is available in four cozy colors.
Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite.
An easy to wash rug is necessary in every home.
