Brooklinen's Biggest Summer Sale Ever Is Happening Now: Save 20% On Sheets, Towels and More
The beginning of a new season is an opportunity for a fresh start, and what better way to signal a renewal than with a brand new set of sheets? Experts recommend you should replace your sheets every two years, so there's a good chance you might be due for a new set.
As the summer starts to heat up, the Internet's favorite bedding brand Brooklinen is discounting all of its linen sheets, duvet covers, quilts and more light-yet-cozy bedding. Now through July 5, Brooklinen's biggest summer sale ever is taking 20% off the brand's entire site with code SUMMER20 at checkout.
For hot sleepers and people with night sweats, the Brooklinen sale includes high-quality linen bedding made from breathable materials that are essential to creating the ideal sleep environment — especially in the summertime. Lightweight and breezy, linen sheets are both stronger and more breathable than cotton sheets and they soften to perfection over time for a better night's sleep.
Brooklinen's premium sheets feature 100% European linen made from European flax, and are dyed and washed in small batches for unique character. The result is an unfussy, relaxed look that's supremely soft and comfortable.
Below, shop our favorite sheet sets, duvet covers, pillowcases, and more bedding deals from the Brooklinen Summer Sale.
The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during the warmer summer months.
Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.
Enjoy hotel-quality sheets at home with this crisp white linen set, featuring a core sheet set, duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases.
This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell.
While you're at it, grab Brooklinen's down alternative comforter with a cotton sateen shell. Choose between lightweight, all-season or ultra-warm weight.
Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night.
The Linen Move-In Bundle is the perfect option if you want to start fresh in a new house or dorm room. It includes one Hardcore Bundle (which contains one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one duvet cover and four pillowcases), plus one comforter, two pillows and complimentary Laundress detergent.
The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.
This 100% European linen duvet cover is equipped with corner ties and large button closures to keep your duvet insert in place.
If you've been struggling with breakouts, switching to pillowcases with natural fabrics can help keep skin troubles at bay.
Treat yourself to a fitted sheet and two pillowcases made with Brooklinen's luxe linen fabric.
Add some texture to your room with a quilted bedding set.
Enjoy at-home spa days with a lightweight linen robe in soothing neutrals.
