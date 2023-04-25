Spring is finally here, meaning it's now time to retire your heavy comforters and heated blankets for the season. If you're ready to give your sheets, pillow cases, blankets, and more an update, look to the Brooklinen Birthday Sale for sitewide deals on best-selling linens for a great night's sleep. Swapping our bedding for something cooler is a must for a cozy sleep and now you can refresh your bedroom with 25% off everything at Brooklinen.

From now until May 8, shoppers can score cozy Brooklinen bedding favorites at a huge discount. However you sleep, the award-winning bedding brand has a comforter and sheet set to match your needs with varied levels of warmth. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert — adding plenty of insulation while staying protected from sweat.

For a more comfortable night's rest, shop the best deals on comforters, sheets and blankets at Brooklinen's Annual Birthday Sale before it's too late.

Brooklinen Bedding Deals to Shop Now

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $209 $157 Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $75 $59 Shop Now

