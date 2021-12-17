Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe with Brooklinen's Black Friday Sale Round 2, which includes everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.

Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is giving customers 20% off everything using code LASTCHANCE. Yes, that means you can grab a sheet set, a duvet cover and other bedding (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these Brooklinen sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).

This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift.

Brooklinen's Last Chance Sale is here today, gone Sunday, December 19. Trust us, you won't want to miss the chance to start saving early and stock up on these must-have pieces while they're on sale.

Below, check out our top finds from Brooklinen's Black Friday Sale Round 2.

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too. $149 $119 Buy Now

Luxe Duvet Cover Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering. $135 $108 Buy Now

Scented Candle Brooklinen Scented Candle Create the perfect environment in the comfort of your home with this soy wax candle. $35 $28 Buy Now

Linen Move-In Bundle Brooklinen Linen Move-In Bundle The Linen Move-In Bundle is the perfect option if you want to start fresh in a new house or dorm room. It includes one Hardcore Bundle (which contains one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one duvet cover and four pillowcases), plus one comforter, two pillows and complimentary Laundress detergent. $760 $608 Buy Now

Montague Zip Hoodie Brooklinen Montague Zip Hoodie Cozy up in this classic zip-up hoodie, which will be perfect for lounging around in your new bedding or heading on quick errands. $95 $76 Buy Now

Super-Plush Robe Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite. $98 $78 Buy Now

