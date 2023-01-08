Winter is easily the best season for getting a great night’s sleep, especially when you have the right bedding. If your bedroom could use some help embracing the cold, swap out your usual bedding for something more heavy-duty to stay warm and cozy through the night. You can currently upgrade your bedding for less at Brooklinen's Comforter Sale discounting all of the internet-favorite brand's down and down alternative comforters. Brooklinen is offering 15% off comforters and 10% off everything else on its site.

During the Brooklinen sale, shoppers don't need a coupon code to get sitewide deals at checkout. The best type of comforter for winter is a down comforter. Known as the company behind the Internet's favorite sheets, Brooklinen's award-winning down comforters are hypoallergenic and designed with three levels of warmth to suit everyone’s needs.

Breathable and warm, down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert — adding plenty of insulation while staying protected from sweat. However you sleep, Brooklinen has a comforter to match your needs with varied levels of warmth. If you’ve been putting off giving your bedding a refresh, the Brooklinen sale arrived just in time for a snuggly start to the new year.