Winter is easily the best season for getting a great night’s sleep, especially when you have the right bedding. If your bedroom could use some help embracing the cold, swap out your usual bedding for something more heavy-duty to stay warm and cozy through the night. You can currently upgrade your bedding for less at Brooklinen's Comforter Sale discounting all of the internet-favorite brand's down and down alternative comforters. Brooklinen is offering 15% off comforters and 10% off everything else on its site.
During the Brooklinen sale, shoppers don't need a coupon code to get sitewide deals at checkout. The best type of comforter for winter is a down comforter. Known as the company behind the Internet's favorite sheets, Brooklinen's award-winning down comforters are hypoallergenic and designed with three levels of warmth to suit everyone’s needs.
Breathable and warm, down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert — adding plenty of insulation while staying protected from sweat. However you sleep, Brooklinen has a comforter to match your needs with varied levels of warmth. If you’ve been putting off giving your bedding a refresh, the Brooklinen sale arrived just in time for a snuggly start to the new year.
Below, shop Brooklinen comforters on sale at hard-to-beat prices now for a more comfortable night's rest this winter.
Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.
For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
Cozy up in something warmer this winter with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
