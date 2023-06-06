The beginning of a new season is an opportunity for a fresh start, and what better way to signal a renewal than with a brand new set of sheets? Experts recommend you should replace your sheets every two years, so there's a good chance you might be due for a new set.

Just in time for summer's arrival, the Internet's favorite bedding brand Brooklinen is offering deals on all linen sheets, duvet covers, quilts and more light-yet-cozy bedding. Now through June 12, not only can you get 20% off linen, but the Brooklinen Linen Sale is also taking 10% off sitewide for even bigger savings.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Lightweight and breezy, linen is the perfect fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the warmer season. Linen sheets are both stronger and more breathable than cotton sheets and they soften to perfection over time for a better night's sleep.

Brooklinen's premium sheets feature 100% European linen made from European flax, and are dyed and washed in small batches for unique character. The result is an unfussy, relaxed look that's supremely soft and comfortable.

Below, shop our favorite sheet sets, pillowcases, and more linen bedding from the Brooklinen sale this week.

Linen Duvet Cover Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover This 100% European linen duvet cover is equipped with corner ties and large button closures to keep your duvet insert in place. $245 $176 Shop Now

Linen Pillowcases Brooklinen Linen Pillowcases If you've been struggling with breakouts, switching to pillowcases with natural fabrics can help keep skin troubles at bay. $69 $55 Shop Now

Linen Robe Brooklinen Linen Robe Enjoy at-home spa days with a lightweight linen robe in soothing neutrals. $149 $119 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop This Week

Shop the Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

The 23 Best Products to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and Better

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Summer

The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Loungewear Is Up to 25% Off

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web