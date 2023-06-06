Shopping

Brooklinen's Linen Bedding Is On Sale Just in Time for Summer: Save 20% On Breezy Bedroom Upgrades

By Lauren Gruber
Brooklinen Linen Sale 2023
Brooklinen

The beginning of a new season is an opportunity for a fresh start, and what better way to signal a renewal than with a brand new set of sheets? Experts recommend you should replace your sheets every two years, so there's a good chance you might be due for a new set.

Just in time for summer's arrival, the Internet's favorite bedding brand Brooklinen is offering deals on all linen sheets, duvet covers, quilts and more light-yet-cozy bedding. Now through June 12, not only can you get 20% off linen, but the Brooklinen Linen Sale is also taking 10% off sitewide for even bigger savings.

Lightweight and breezy, linen is the perfect fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the warmer season. Linen sheets are both stronger and more breathable than cotton sheets and they soften to perfection over time for a better night's sleep

Brooklinen's premium sheets feature 100% European linen made from European flax, and are dyed and washed in small batches for unique character. The result is an unfussy, relaxed look that's supremely soft and comfortable.

Below, shop our favorite sheet sets, pillowcases, and more linen bedding from the Brooklinen sale this week.

Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.

$299$215
Linen Duvet Cover
Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen
Linen Duvet Cover

This 100% European linen duvet cover is equipped with corner ties and large button closures to keep your duvet insert in place.

$245$176
Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Enjoy hotel-quality sheets at home with this crisp white linen set, featuring a core sheet set, duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases.

$573$387
Linen Pillowcases
Linen Pillowcases
Brooklinen
Linen Pillowcases

If you've been struggling with breakouts, switching to pillowcases with natural fabrics can help keep skin troubles at bay.

$69$55
Linen Starter Sheet Set
Linen Starter Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Linen Starter Sheet Set

Treat yourself to a fitted sheet and two pillowcases made with Brooklinen's luxe linen fabric.

$188$128
Linen Quilt Set
Linen Quilt Set
Brooklinen
Linen Quilt Set

Add some texture to your room with a quilted bedding set.

$304$243
Linen Robe
Linen Robe
Brooklinen
Linen Robe

Enjoy at-home spa days with a lightweight linen robe in soothing neutrals.

$149$119

