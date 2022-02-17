Brooklinen's Presidents' Day Sale Is Here with Deals on Bedding, Loungewear, Home Decor and More
Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe with Brooklinen's Presidents' Day Sale, which includes everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.
Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is giving customers 15% off sitewide. Yes, that means you can shop everything from a sheet set to a duvet cover and other weighted bedding at a can't-miss price (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these cult-favorite sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).
This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift.
Below, check out our top finds from Brooklinen's Presidents' Day Sale.
Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.
