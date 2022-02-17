Dorothy Gale was right: There's no place like home. And right now, you can upgrade everything from your bed to your shower curtain to your bathrobe with Brooklinen's Presidents' Day Sale, which includes everything on the Brooklinen site available for the taking.

Known as the company behind "the Internet's favorite sheets," Brooklinen is giving customers 15% off sitewide. Yes, that means you can shop everything from a sheet set to a duvet cover and other weighted bedding at a can't-miss price (because let's face it, you won't be able get enough of these cult-favorite sheets and other comfortable bedroom staples).

15% Off Brooklinen

This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among some other bath accessories. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift.

Below, check out our top finds from Brooklinen's Presidents' Day Sale.

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too. $149 $127 Buy Now

Down Comforter Brooklinen Down Comforter This plush down comforter is fitted with 100% cotton sateen shell, according to the retailer. $169 $135 Buy Now

Down Comforter Alternative Brooklinen Down Comforter Alternative This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $129 $109 Buy Now

Weighted Comforter Brooklinen Weighted Comforter If you love weighted blankets, then you'll love this weighted comforter alternative that weighs 20 lbs. at a full queen size. $249 $212 Buy Now

Scented Candle Brooklinen Scented Candle Create the perfect environment in the comfort of your home with this soy wax candle. $35 $30 Buy Now

Luxe Duvet Cover Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering. $135 $115 Buy Now

Super-Plush Robe Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite. $98 $83 Buy Now

Montague Zip Hoodie Brooklinen Montague Zip Hoodie Cozy up in this classic zip-up hoodie, which will be perfect for lounging around in your new bedding or heading on quick errands. $95 $81 Buy Now

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.

