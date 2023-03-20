Spring is finally here, meaning it's now time to retire your heavy comforters and heated blankets for the season. If you're ready to give your sheets, pillow cases, blankets, and more an update, look to the Brooklinen Sale this week for sitewide deals on best-selling linens for a great night's sleep. Swapping our bedding for something cooler is a must for a cozy sleep and now you can refresh your bedroom with 20% off everything at Brooklinen.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Until Tuesday, March 28, shoppers can use the code SLEEPWEEK20 to score cozy bedding deals at Brooklinen. However you sleep, the award-winning bedding brand has a comforter and sheet set to match your needs with varied levels of warmth. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert — adding plenty of insulation while staying protected from sweat.

For a snuggly start to spring and a more comfortable night's rest, shop Brooklinen comforters, sheets and blankets on sale now.

Brooklinen Bedding Deals to Shop Now

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $209 $167 Shop Now

