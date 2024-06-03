Wearing Brooks' most-loved sneakers for all your runs just got more affordable.
As we finally enter the warmer months, there is no better time to give your workout wardrobe a refresh — including your favorite pair of running shoes.
If you've done any research on running shoes, you've likely encountered Brooks, a shoe retailer that is passionate about providing customers with high-quality running shoes. The brand only delivers the best, with each stitch on their sneakers serving a purpose. As you can imagine, the time and care put into these shoes can make Brooks sneakers a bit pricier than some of the competition. But right now, the Brooks Summer Sale is taking up to 50% off the brand's best-selling running shoes.
You don't have to be a seasoned runner to understand that the right running sneaker can have a big impact on your workout. Thin soles, signs of wear and tear like holes in the toe, or more aches after your run are all signs it's time to jump into a new pair of sneakers. You'll want a shoe that propels you forward while cushioning your landings and with enough traction to make you feel secure on your terrain of choice — and Brooks has these do-it-all sneakers on sale right now.
Whether you're jogging around the neighborhood, training for a 5k, or pushing the limit for your next marathon, you'll want to take advantage of the Brooks running shoe deals. Below, we've rounded up the best markdowns on running shoes available at Brooks' Summer Sale, including the brand's top-rated Ghost and Glycerin styles.
The Best Brooks Running Shoe Deals for Women
Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe
Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a midsole with a wider platform for smoother transitions, super soft DNA Loft v3 cushioning and breathable mesh that also helps provide a secure fit.
Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe
Brooks' best-selling Ghost 15 running shoes are crafted with an enhanced upper and plush cushioning to deliver a smooth running experience.
Brooks Hyperion Max Running Shoe
The Brooks Hyperion Max gives athletes ultralight cushions that absorb impact from workouts.
Brooks Revel 6 Running Shoe
With added cushioning and a sleeker upper, the Revel 6 delivers a springy, responsive ride and all-day style.
Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 Running Shoe
Designed with a carbon plate that helps propel you after each stride, these shoes are ideal for road racing and race day.
The Best Brooks Running Shoe Deals for Men
Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe
These men's running shoes have a super soft cushion that also delivers industry-leading support to enjoy every mile of your run.
Brooks Revel 6 Running Shoe
Designed with springy and responsive cushioning compounds, the Revel 6 provides unparalleled support whether you're running or walking.
Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe
The Ghost 15 provides neutral support with its energizing cushioning, making it great for all of your adventures.
Brooks Catamount 2 Running Shoe
Love trail running? The Catamount 2 has sticky traction that grips dry and wet surfaces.
Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20 Running Shoe
Those who prefer a snug shoe will want to check out the Glycerin StealthFit 20. The StealthFit construction provides an adaptable closer fit with compression and stretch.
RELATED CONTENT: