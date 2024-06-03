As we finally enter the warmer months, there is no better time to give your workout wardrobe a refresh — including your favorite pair of running shoes.

If you've done any research on running shoes, you've likely encountered Brooks, a shoe retailer that is passionate about providing customers with high-quality running shoes. The brand only delivers the best, with each stitch on their sneakers serving a purpose. As you can imagine, the time and care put into these shoes can make Brooks sneakers a bit pricier than some of the competition. But right now, the Brooks Summer Sale is taking up to 50% off the brand's best-selling running shoes.

Shop the Brooks Running Sale

You don't have to be a seasoned runner to understand that the right running sneaker can have a big impact on your workout. Thin soles, signs of wear and tear like holes in the toe, or more aches after your run are all signs it's time to jump into a new pair of sneakers. You'll want a shoe that propels you forward while cushioning your landings and with enough traction to make you feel secure on your terrain of choice — and Brooks has these do-it-all sneakers on sale right now.

Whether you're jogging around the neighborhood, training for a 5k, or pushing the limit for your next marathon, you'll want to take advantage of the Brooks running shoe deals. Below, we've rounded up the best markdowns on running shoes available at Brooks' Summer Sale, including the brand's top-rated Ghost and Glycerin styles.

RELATED CONTENT: