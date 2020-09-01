BTS Celebrates 'Dream Come True' No. 1 Billboard Debut With 'Dynamite'

BTS has achieved their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with "Dynamite" -- and they're thanking ARMY for getting them there. The boys reacted to the major accomplishment in a sweet message to fans on Tuesday.

"It's always been our goal, it's a dream come true to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart," Suga began in the message, shared with ET. "Thank you so much, ARMY."

V chimed in next, "We couldn't believe it. It's truly amazing, thanks to you, ARMY."

"Billboard, I'm speechless. You made all this possible," J-Hope shared. "We want to share this honor with you, ARMY."

"'Dynamite' is a song for all our fans around the world. We are so happy to hear that there's so much love and support," Jin added.

RM said the milestone still hasn't sunk in yet. "I'm seeing it with my own eyes, but it feels like I'm still dreaming and dreaming," he said. "Thanks to everyone who worked on this track, and of course, mostly more than anything, thank you, thank you, thank you, I love you ARMYs around the world."

"We'll continue to do our best and make you proud, ARMY. I thank every single one of you for being so awesome to us," Jungkook expressed.

"Every step of the way, you were there for us, ARMY," Jimin concluded. "You are the reason that keeps us going."

"Dynamite" is the first song by an Asian act to hit the top of the Hot 100 in 57 years, since Kyu Sakamoto's 1963 single, "Sukiyaki." BTS is also only the third band to debut at No. 1, behind Aerosmith's 1998 song, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and the Jonas Brothers' 2019 hit, "Sucker."

"Welcome to the club boys 🥳😎 @bts_twt," the Jonas Brothers tweeted on Monday.

"Really cool," The Weeknd said of BTS' achievement. "This is so big for asian artists. huge congratulations to @bts_bighit."

really cool. this is so big for asian artists. huge congratulations to @bts_bighithttps://t.co/G1lWgeYf90 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 31, 2020

BTS recently opened up to ET about recording "Dynamite" and how it was a "huge" journey for them. See more on the band in the video below.

