BTS Sets New World Record for the Most Views on YouTube in 24 Hours

BTS hit big with "Dynamite." The K-pop boy band has set a new world record for the most views on YouTube in 24 hours.

The "Dynamite" music video amassed 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, according to YouTube. This is the most views for a music video in its first 24 hours on the platform. The video also set a new all-time record for the biggest music video premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release.

"Dynamite" is BTS' first-ever song in English, and it's been a huge hit for the band. The song has topped the iTunes charts in 104 regions as well as Spotify’s “Global Top 50” chart, the latter being the first time ever for a Korean act.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will perform "Dynamite" for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

"As always, you can look forward to our song and performance," Jungkook said of what to expect in a recent interview with ET. "We added a retro feel to the visuals, so please look out for that as well!"

RM added that recording the song was "a huge, enormous challenge for all of us" -- but that the band really wanted to give energy back to the world.

"We decided to do it... [to] try something new... in this current situation, the pandemic," he explained, praising his band members for doing "quite well" with their English. "When we first listened to the demo, we just loved it."

