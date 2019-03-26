BTS Dolls Unveiled -- See the K-Pop Superstars' Figurines!

Our first real look at the BTS dolls is finally here!

After weeks of hints at what RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and V look like in pint-size form, Mattel has finally unveiled their BTS dolls -- and they look pretty good.

While it can be hard to get even a celebrity's wax figure to look just like them, Mattel has managed to create mini versions of the boys in doll form. As ARMY noted on Twitter, each figurine is pretty detailed, sporting both the artist's "Idol" music video outfit, as well as their facial features.

Check out the dolls below.

MIC Drop, ARMY! 🎤For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video! 💜😍#BTSDollsOfficial@BigHitEntpic.twitter.com/0fd1XpLVFF — Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019

The BTS dolls will reportedly be available for purchase in September. It's been a big month for BTS (but aren't they all, really?) as the K-pop act announced their upcoming album,Map of the Soul: Persona. The record will hit stores on April 12.

BTS teased their new music while speaking with ET at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards.

"We stayed up all night to work for our next album," RM shared. "Right before the flight, we stayed up all night."

See more in the video below.

