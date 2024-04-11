Busy Philipps must be having deja vu. The actress' 15-year-old daughter, Birdie Silverstein, apparently raided mom's closet before attending one of Olivia Rodrigo's New York City concerts this week, selecting a vintage style that Philipps wore back in 1999.

Philipps took to Instagram to share highlights from her fun night at Madison Square Garden with Birdie, including a side-by-side shot of the mother-daughter duo rocking the same Betsey Johnson crushed velvet and lace dress – 25 years apart!

"💜We love Olivia Rodrigo so much💜it was beyond special to get to see her at MSG last night 😭 Such an incredible rock show! I feel so lucky I get to be the mom of these kids💕," Philipps captioned the carousel. "Also- please enjoy the side by side of me at age 19 and birdie last night in the same dress- YES ITS TRUE WE LOOK V SIMILAR 😭💜❤️( dress is @betseyjohnson from the 90s!)"

The designer also took to social media to share the fun pic.

"#Twinning alert! Birdie wore the same vintage Betsey dress that Busy wore in 1999 to the GUTS tour. #VintageBetseyJohnson #BetseyBabes," the caption reads.

Birdie's throwback fashion moment comes just after Rodrigo herself attended the 2024 GRAMMY Awards in a gorgeous vintage Versace gown first worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista in 1995 at a runway show.

Rodrigo is currently in the midst of her Guts World Tour, having just wrapped a four-night stint at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Next, she'll travel overseas for a series of stops before returning to the United States in July.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2024 GRAMMY Awards - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Philipps shares daughters Birdie Leigh and Cricket Pearl, 10, with her her ex-husband, Marc Silverstein, The former couple announced their separation in 2022, and have worked to maintain an amicable relationship for their children.

"I think that we just both understood, fundamentally, that we made a promise to each other and to our kids," she told ET in February, adding that while "one part of the promise is different" the part of the promise regarding "raising our kids together" hasn't changed.

"Being able to communicate is important and necessary," she added. "And we weren't going to let any hurt feelings on our side affect how we can show up for what is essentially still a family."

RELATED CONTENT: