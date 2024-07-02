Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back on the road tonight for a matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. For the second time in their WNBA careers, former Iowa teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin will go head-to-head. Tip-off from T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Fever bounced back after a two-game losing streak to defeat the Phoenix Mercury with a 88-82 victory on Sunday. They will now attempt to keep the momentum going when they visit the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. After picking up an 88-77 road win over Washington on Saturday, the Aces are on a four-game winning streak.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game today, including the best livestream option.

How to Watch the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Without Cable

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Caitlin Clark's next game with a subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Fever vs. Mercury game if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also watch today's WNBA game for free on FuboTV. With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN along with over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer below to stream the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game live for free.

Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV FuboTV Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV Fubo offers WNBA coverage on a variety of channels, including ESPN. You'll also have access to NBA TV with the sports add-on featuring a robust slate of live WNBA games throughout the regular season. Plans starting at $80/month Free 7-day trial Watch on FuboTV

What time is the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game against the Las Vegas Aces takes place Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 pm. PT).

What channel is the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA game on?

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA game will air on ESPN tonight.

