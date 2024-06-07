Find out how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics tonight.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back in action as they visit the Washington Mystics tonight. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has struggled early in her career, but the Fever will be looking to rebound in DC. Tip-off from Capital One Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Mystics have yet to pick up a win this year. Just yesterday, Washington dropped their 10th straight game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Meanwhile, the Fever have lost four of their last five. After a blowout loss to the New York Liberty over the weekend, Indiana will be looking to pick up its third win of the 2024 season.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game tonight, including the best livestream options.
How to watch the Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game without cable
The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game will air on Ion and stream on WNBA League Pass. If you don't have cable, you can watch the WNBA game for free with a live TV subscription to Fubo or Amazon's Freevee.
Watch the Fever vs. Mystics game on Fubo
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to Ion along with nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 WNBA regular season. FuboTV has ESPN, along with ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, ESPN2 and Ion. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.
Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV
Fubo offers WNBA coverage on a variety of channels, including ESPN. You'll also have access to NBA TV with the sports add-on featuring a robust slate of live WNBA games throughout the regular season.
Watch the Fever vs. Mystics game on Freevee
Ion is also available on Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee. Amazon Freevee is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers movies, TV shows and live channels. All you need is an Amazon account to watch Freevee.
Watch Fever vs. Mystics on Freevee
Ion is available on Freevee to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game tonight at no cost.
What time is the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics WNBA game?
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game against the Washington Mystics is Friday, June 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 pm. PT).
What channel is the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics WNBA game on?
The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics WNBA game will air on Ion.
