Shop
Streaming

Caitlin Clark's Next Game: How to Watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics Online Tonight

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Caitlin Clark
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:18 AM PDT, June 7, 2024

Find out how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics tonight.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back in action as they visit the Washington Mystics tonight. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has struggled early in her career, but the Fever will be looking to rebound in DC. Tip-off from Capital One Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the Game on Fubo

The Mystics have yet to pick up a win this year. Just yesterday, Washington dropped their 10th straight game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Meanwhile, the Fever have lost four of their last five. After a blowout loss to the New York Liberty over the weekend, Indiana will be looking to pick up its third win of the 2024 season.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game tonight, including the best livestream options.

How to watch the Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game without cable 

The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game will air on Ion and stream on WNBA League Pass. If you don't have cable, you can watch the WNBA game for free with a live TV subscription to Fubo or Amazon's Freevee.

Watch the Fever vs. Mystics game on Fubo

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to Ion along with nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 WNBA regular season. FuboTV has ESPN, along with ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, ESPN2 and Ion. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV

Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV
FuboTV

Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV

Fubo offers WNBA coverage on a variety of channels, including ESPN. You'll also have access to NBA TV with the sports add-on featuring a robust slate of live WNBA games throughout the regular season.

Plans starting at $80/month

Free 7-day trial

Watch on FuboTV

Watch the Fever vs. Mystics game on Freevee

Ion is also available on Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee. Amazon Freevee is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers movies, TV shows and live channels. All you need is an Amazon account to watch Freevee.

Watch Fever vs. Mystics on Freevee

Watch Fever vs. Mystics on Freevee
Freevee

Watch Fever vs. Mystics on Freevee

Ion is available on Freevee to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game tonight at no cost.

What time is the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game against the Washington Mystics is Friday, June 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 pm. PT).

What channel is the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics WNBA game on?

The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics WNBA game will air on Ion.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Final Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Final Online

How to Watch the 2024 Memorial Tournament Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 Memorial Tournament Online

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals Online: Schedule and Live Stream

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals Online: Schedule and Live Stream

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online: Schedule and Live Stream

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online: Schedule and Live Stream

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

Streaming

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

Tags: