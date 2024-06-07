Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back in action as they visit the Washington Mystics tonight. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has struggled early in her career, but the Fever will be looking to rebound in DC. Tip-off from Capital One Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Mystics have yet to pick up a win this year. Just yesterday, Washington dropped their 10th straight game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Meanwhile, the Fever have lost four of their last five. After a blowout loss to the New York Liberty over the weekend, Indiana will be looking to pick up its third win of the 2024 season.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game tonight, including the best livestream options.

How to watch the Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game without cable

The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game will air on Ion and stream on WNBA League Pass. If you don't have cable, you can watch the WNBA game for free with a live TV subscription to Fubo or Amazon's Freevee.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to Ion along with nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 WNBA regular season. FuboTV has ESPN, along with ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, ESPN2 and Ion. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Ion is also available on Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee. Amazon Freevee is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers movies, TV shows and live channels. All you need is an Amazon account to watch Freevee.

What time is the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game against the Washington Mystics is Friday, June 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 pm. PT).

What channel is the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics WNBA game on?

The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics WNBA game will air on Ion.

