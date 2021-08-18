Caitriona Balfe Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Tony McGill

Caitriona Balfe is a mom! The 41-year-old Outlander actress and her husband, Tony McGill, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Balfe shared the news on Instagram, posting a black-and-white shot of herself holding her newborn son's hand.

"I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human," Balfe, who last posted on Instagram nearly a month ago, wrote in the caption.

"We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents," she added. "I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life."

Balfe continued her lengthy caption by expressing gratitude for her son's safety, and sorrow for others who aren't as lucky in that regard.

"Right now he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety," she wrote. "And yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren’t afforded that same privilege and opportunity … who are born into famine or war and how unjust it is that the same safety isn’t there for all children."

"Here in the west we have so much, we are so lucky and so if you’d like to join me in supporting any of the wonderful charities that need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope, we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children," she concluded, tagging World Child Cancer, Choose Love, UNICEF and The UN Refugee Agency.

Balfe and McGill had not previously announced that they were expecting. The couple tied the knot back in 2019, after getting engaged the year prior.

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby No. 2



