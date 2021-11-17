Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits. More than two years since the pair struck up a romance, the musical superstars are going their separate ways.

On Wednesday, Cabello and Mendes took to Instagram to share a joint statement revealing their decision to "end their romantic relationship."

The pair stressed, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

So how exactly did the former flames first ignite their passions for one another? ET is taking a look back at their relationship from its first romantic moments to its public conclusion.

July 2014 -- First Sight

Their paths first crossed when Cabello -- while still a part of Fifth Harmony -- and Mendes served as opening acts on Austin Mahone's 2014 tour. However, their interactions were not romantic. According to a joint interview with V Magazine, the pair recalled how Mendes spent almost all his time cooped up alone on a tour bus practicing guitar. Cabello was one of the few people to actually strike up conversations with him.

November 2015 -- First Collab

The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2015 when they released their single "I Know What You Did Last Summer." In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Cabello said the start of her relationship with Mendes was a bit awkward.

"During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend," she said. ""I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career... I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird."

April 2018 -- Flirting and Praise

After several high-profile Tweets that sparked new romance rumors throughout 2017, Mendes really fanned flames in April 2018 when he joined Beats 1, where he called Cabello his "favorite person in the whole world," and marveled, "I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects."

June 2019 -- Second Single

With the release of their second single, "Senorita," the romance speculation began anew -- and apparently for good reason. Cabello later told Rolling Stone that, after their first 2015 song, "Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing," in reference to the months they spent writing and recording "Senorita."

July 4, 2019 -- It's Official

As both Cabello and Mendes subsequently confirmed, they officially became girlfriend and boyfriend on Independence Day in 2019. This date marked the first of many PDA sightings between the two.

Shortly after that first sighting, a source told ET that the "Senorita" singers were "casually spending time together" and weren't "looking to get into anything serious right now."

The Rest of July 2019 -- PDA-Fest

As the world attempted to determine whether or not the two musicians were an item, they continued to hang out, get cozy and generally pack on the PDA.

Aug. 29, 2019 -- Flirty VMAs Performance

The singers performed their collaborative hit, "Senorita," to cheering fans inside Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center at the 2019 VMA Awards. The number was enchanting and ethereal, and as the pair nearly kissed on stage, it seemed as though they were both just taunting their fans.

September 2019 -- Falling

Cabello admitted that she's in a relationship during an interview with Elle Magazine, sharing, "This past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person. I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person."

She insists she "hadn't" felt love before this time, noting, "I've loved people from afar, but falling in love with someone and having feelings for someone but they don't know... it's different."

When asked specifically about Mendes and her unwillingness to confirm an official romance, Cabello said, "People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That's how I want to live."

November 11, 2019 -- NBA PDA

The loved-up couple hit up the L.A. Clippers game against the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center on Nov. 11, and they were more engrossed in each other than the score. Of course, it was the steamy kisses that stole the spotlight, with the smitten couple locking lips throughout the game. Cabello also grabbed Mendes’ grinning face and planted a peck on his cheek at one point. This was one of the most public and open displays of their romance to date.

March 2020 -- Locked Down Together

As the Coronavirus pandemic led to lockdowns across the country, Cabello and Mendes decided to isolate together in Miami. They were spotted spending time together going to walks and generally soaking in some sunshine while staying safe and socially distant from others.

November 2020 -- Love Songs

In his Netflix documentary, In Wonder, the "In My Blood" singer shed a little light into his relationship with Cabello and said "every song" he's ever written is about her.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, ‘Everything's about you. They're all, they have always been about you,'" Mendes shared in the film. "She goes, ‘What do you mean?' Like, 'They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote.'"

December 2020 -- Engagement On His Mind

Speaking with ET, Mendes admitted that he and Cabello were definitely thinking long-term when it comes to their romance, and said that they've openly talked about getting engaged.

"Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know," he says of Cabello. "She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."

"I think we are both equally very mushy, and I think we are both extremely mushy people," he says when asked whom of the two is more mushy when it comes to writing songs. "I think we are both super sensitive which creates a lot of sensitivity in our relationship, but we are songwriters so we are constantly searching for the best topics in life and I don't know, I am pretty mushy. I don't know what she would answer or how she would answer that. I feel like she would probably say I am much more mushy."

July 2021 -- Anniversary Vacay

The couple celebrated their 2-year anniversary with sweet photos on Instagram, and by enjoying some quality time together in the Caribbean -- making for romantic photos and memories.

August 26, 2021 -- Shutting Down the Rumors

After a long few months in quarantine, the pair sparked engagement rumors when Cabello was spotted rocking a ring on the all-important engagement ring finger. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, the songstress said she simply didn't understand the importance of having a ring on her ring finger, and didn't know it would cause so much speculation.

The host kicked the interview off with the lingering question on many fans' minds: "Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?"

"He has not," Cabello responded. "And I am not engaged! I just, I swear to God I don't know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just put [a ring] on my ring finger. I'd actually like you to enlighten me. Which had is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn't tell me either."

September 13, 2021 -- Met Gala Glam

The duo walked the expansive carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the annual Met Gala in September, and truly looked like music's coolest couple. Cabello dazzled in a sparkly purple cut-out gown with long wavy hair and matching purple makeup. Mendes bared his chest in a leather blazer, velvet trousers and boots.

November 17, 2021 -- Calling It Quits

The pair announced they are breaking up, to the devastation of their fans.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the couple wrote in a joint statement shared to social media. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

