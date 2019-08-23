Camila Cabello is encouraging her fans to prioritize self-care.

The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, sharing an emotional post about taking time out of the day to breathe amid the everyday chaos of life.

"Really wanted to send love to everyone on here -- I don't go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it," she explained. "But I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways! So to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we’re human!!! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe."

"I've been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much, I didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving," she continued. "I used to live so much in my head, constantly trapped in my overthinking and being in my head as opposed to the present moment -- and lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much."

Cabello concluded her post by encouraging her friends and fans to take just five minutes out of their day to focus on breathing.

"Inhale for five seconds through your nose, and exhale for five seconds through your mouth -- and super focus on your breath and how it feels coming in and out of your nostrils," she suggested. "Do it three times a day and whenever you feel yourself getting overwhelmed. I know lots of us on here are growing up and learning how to be human lol, and that can be intense and hard sometimes. I think some tools are really life changing and help you know how to do that better, so I just thought i’d share something that’s really helped me; and hopefully it helps you guys!!!! Anyway, LOVE YOU!!!! See you soon."

Cabello's post comes just three days before she'll take the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. The network announced this week that the former Fifth Harmony star and Shawn Mendes will be performing their hit song, "Señorita," together for the first time ever.

Ever since announcing their latest collaboration, Cabello and Mendes have been making headlines for their PDA-filled dates. Just last week, the "Havana" singer shared a sweet birthday message to her rumored beau, writing "I love you" alongside a silly photo of the two.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share a Kiss During Date in Montreal

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Share Behind-the-Scenes Look at Their Steamy 'Señorita' Rehearsals

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and More to Perform at 2019 MTV VMAs

Related Gallery