Camila Cabello just rocked the 2019 American Music Awards stage for a second time!

Shortly after putting on a steamy performance of "Señorita" with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, on Sunday, the 22-year-old singer debuted her first-ever performance of "Living Proof."

For this performance, Cabello looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white lace ensemble, perfectly matching her background dancers. "Where did you come from, baby? And were you sent to save me?" she sang. "Ooh, there's God in every move. Ooh, and you're the living proof."

Cabello was later joined by another group of dancers, who were dressed in black lace, with one giving her a single black rose.

Ah-ah-ah she's truly living proof of a star 🌹 @Camila_Cabello just slayed the #AMAs stage! pic.twitter.com/lVzJzLP12n — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

The performance came just a few hours after Cabello released the music video for "Living Proof," a "surprise" for her fans ahead of the AMAs.

While fans on social media couldn't stop praising both of Cabello's performances Sunday night, there was one celebrity in the audience who seemingly wasn't totally feeling "Señorita." One user on Twitter tweeted out a snippet of a moment in the show when cameras panned to Jenna Dewan (who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Steve Kazee) rolling her eyes. It appears the dancer whispered to stylist Brad Goreski, "She's always extra."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Did Jenna Dewan Just Call Camila Cabello 'Extra' During Her 2019 AMAs Performance?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Bring Next-Level PDA to Steamy 'Señorita' Performance at 2019 AMAs

Camila Cabello Looks Heavenly in Ethereal Tulle Gown at 2019 American Music Awards

2019 AMAs: Camila Cabello Is Ethereal in Tulle Oscar de la Renta Gown Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery