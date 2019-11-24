Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes once again teased the audience with a steamy performance of "Señorita" at the 2019 American Music Awards -- but was it "extra?"

The pair brought next-level PDA to the AMAs stage and had celebs like Taylor Swift and Billy Porter screaming in the crowd, hoping for a lip lock. But just like their MTV Video Music Awards performance in August, there was no kiss.

One person seemingly over the will they-won't they of it all was Jenna Dewan, who was caught by cameras during the performance. "She's always extra," Dewan appeared to whisper to Brad Goreski, standing next to her.

Dewan later said on her Instagram Story that she wasn't shading Cabello. "I love her," she shared.

Following their flirty performance, Cabello and Mendes took home the AMA for Collaboration of the Year for "Señorita." The pair are also nominated for a GRAMMY for the song.

"Nominated for a Grammy with my favorite person !!!!!!!! @shawnmendes EEEEEEEPPP!!!!!! congrats to all our friends who got nominated too 💕💕💕 thank you @recordingacademy 💕," Cabello wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, following the nomination.

See more on the couple in the video below.

