Jenna Dewan is setting the record straight.

There were plenty of reactions to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' performance of "Señorita" at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, but perhaps most notable was Dewan's. The 38-year-old dancer was caught by cameras seemingly whispering "she's always extra," to Brad Goreski during the awards show -- but Dewan says she wasn't shading the singer.

"I'm getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her. I love her so much," Dewan said on her Instagram Story on Sunday night. "I am such a big fan of hers. I don't understand what that's about, but no. I love her."

"Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to "Señorita!'" Goreski added in the video.

"That's my favorite song!" Dewan declared.

Despite the drama, Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, had a great night. The real-life couple took home the award for Collaboration of the Year for "Señorita" -- after which Mendes shared a sweet message of support for his girlfriend.

"Thank you everyone thank you so much!! ❤️ also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you ❤️❤️," Mendes tweeted. "We love u guys @AMAs."

thank you everyone thank you so much!! ❤️ also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you ❤️❤️ we love u guys @AMAspic.twitter.com/quBs80ZjFM — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 25, 2019

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello Rocks the 2019 AMAs a Second Time With Beautiful 'Living Proof' Performance

Did Jenna Dewan Just Call Camila Cabello 'Extra' During Her 2019 AMAs Performance?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Bring Next-Level PDA to Steamy 'Señorita' Performance at 2019 AMAs

2019 AMAs: Camila Cabello Is Ethereal in Tulle Oscar de la Renta Gown Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery