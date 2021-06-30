Camila Cabello Shares First Trailer for Amazon Prime's 'Cinderella'
Camila Cabello Transforms Into 'Cinderella' in First Look Photos
Bailee Madison and Michael Evans Behling Flirt Up a Romance in '…
First Look at ‘Jolt’ Starring a Revengeful and Blonde Kate Becki…
Mark Consuelos and 24-Year-Old Son Michael Look Identical in Lat…
How Bob Odenkirk Became a First-Time Action Hero in 'Nobody' (Ex…
Meghan Markle Talks Father's Day and Prince Harry In First Inter…
‘In The Heights’ Star Leslie Grace on How She Reacted to Booking…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'Casually' Seeing Each Other, Source …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…
Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
Prince Edward Reacts to 'Very Sad' Royal Family Rift
CW's 'The Republic of Sarah' Sneak Peek: Only Way to Save the To…
Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton Sing Their Way to Your Heart …
Penelope Disick and North West Have Fun With Cameras to Pretend …
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends; Lorde, Megan Thee Stalli…
Camila Cabello has transformed into Cinderella in the first trailer for the Amazon Prime original movie. The "Havana" singer took to Instagram Wednesday to share the first look at her debut feature role in the re-imagining of the Disney classic.
"#CinderellaMovie 😭😭😭 this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it. out on @amazonprimevideo September 3! ✨," an excited Cabello captioned the clip.
In the trailer, we see Cabello determined to "be that one," as she fashions designs to wear to the all-important ball.
Writer-director Kay Cannon's take on the classic fairy tale comes with a "modern unique twist" and a "fresh, empowering perspective," Amazon promises, as well as a soundtrack of pop song covers and original tracks by Cabello and Idina Menzel, who plays her stepmother. Billy Porter, meanwhile, co-stars as Cinderella's fairy godmother, called "Fab G."
That unique twist means an immensely diverse cast that the film's Prince Charming -- known in the movie as Prince Robert -- Nicholas Galitzine called a "bold" interpretation on the classic tale.
"I think it's this really bold new take on this story," Galitzine previously told ET. "The diversity that this movie represents is something very unseen before in a lot of the fairy tales that we're so familiar with. The dance numbers are bigger than they've ever been... Some different plot points, some new characters who I think the audience will really, really enjoy. It's just, I think, a very different take on such a familiar fairy tale."
In addition to its all-star cast, Cinderella has James Corden as a producer on the film along with Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh. The executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.
Cinderella premieres Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime.
RELATED CONTENT
Camila Cabello Transforms Into 'Cinderella' in First Look Photos
J.Lo & Camila Cabello Talk 'Cinderella' & Super Bowl Halftime Secrets
Camila Cabello Shares What Shawn Mendes Has Taught Her About Love
Related Gallery