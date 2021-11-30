Camilo Opens Up About Becoming a Father for the First Time (Exclusive)

Camilo couldn't be more excited to become a father.

The 27-year-old Colombian singer, who is expecting his first child with wife Evaluna, might feel "clueless" about fatherhood, but can't wait for his little one's arrival in the new year.

"I am going to be a dad, yes, very soon," Camilo told ET's Denny Directo. "I am kind of clueless, you know. 100 percent! Like my father is awesome, my mother is awesome, my parents-in-law [are awesome]. They are going to be there helping us, but I don't have a clue how to be a parent! So I am just going to enjoy it."

In October, Camilo and Evaluna announced they were becoming parents in the music video for their song "Índigo." And while they haven't revealed the baby's gender, the song's title will be their bundle of joy's name.

With the holidays and 2022 around the corner, Camilo expressed that his goals align with Índigo's arrival. "All my vision is around my baby," he said.

Adding, "I want it to be born healthy and awesome and happy, and then keep going with the tour."

The parents-to-be met in 2015 and got engaged in 2018. They got married in an intimate Miami ceremony in February 2020, sharing all their major life updates through their music videos and songs.



Camilo previously told ET that no topic was off limits when it came to his relationship with Evaluna.

"We know that our relationship is not only our project but it’s our testimony and it's a very huge part of our purpose in life,'" the "Ropa Cara" crooner said in March. "My relationship with my wife has a lot of good impact on a lot of people. We know that that's part of our purpose and we have been very open about a lot of things."

He also touched on wanting to start a family, sharing that it's "part of my dreams."

"At the beginning of our relationship, we were talking and saying, 'Let's have seven kids.' We dreamed about that. But to be honest, we know that we don't want our plans to be done, we want God's plan to be done in our lives," he explained at the time. "So we know that he's planning a lot of things with our careers, with our purposes, with our journeys."

"I don't know when it's going to happen and I don't know how many kids we are going to have," he added. "But yes, I think we're going to. And [being parents] is for sure going to be part of the journey."

As for his career, it's better than ever. This year he was nominated for 10 Latin GRAMMYs and took home four. His album, Mis Manos, was also recently nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Latin Pop Album category.

"I'm super excited," he told ET at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs of all his wins and recognition. "This is something that I have been dreaming my entire life and being a Colombian artist and celebrating my roots, it means a lot."

