Nicki Minaj did not come to play at The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. ET spoke to Candiace Dillard Bassett at the release party for Dave Quinn's new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé, Tuesday night, about having the rapper co-host the show's epic season 6 reunion where she said Nicki read her and the whole cast, "for filth."

"Let me clear this up. The Queen did show up, she looked amazing. She went in on me, but she went in on everybody," Candiace told ET's Brice Sander. "She held back not at all. No holds barred. Gave us the business. Read us all for filth. And I would do it again."

She continued, "The whole time I was like, 'Are we really here. Is this really happening? WTF' the entire time. I could have sat there for hours."

Candiace said she was in awe of how much of a fan Nicki is of the show, revealing that the Pink Friday rapper was referencing moments from as far back as season 1.

"She watches our show. She's so into our show. She was going back to season one, quoting things that regular fans would not quote. She was amazing. So, she can read me all day."

When asked if Nicki went harder at any of her other RHOP co-stars than she did at her, Candiace said, "Oh, absolutely."

"I can't tell you, but I enjoyed it," she said of the read Nicki delivered to one of the ladies at the reunion.

While it's unclear if Candiace walked away from the reunion with any fences mended or relationships further fractured, she did tell ET that she closed out season 6 with "more understanding."

"I feel like I walked away with more understanding. I felt like, you know, I've had my moments with certain girlfriends for my entirety on the show. And I thought, is it time to retire some things? Maybe, but maybe not. 'Cause I hold grudges, so it's hard for me to let things go." she shared.

When asked if it was time to retire any of her fellow castmates, Candiace said that while she wasn't advocating for it, some could go.

"I'm not advocating for the firing of any of the saints, although some could go," Candiace admitted. "But you didn't hear that from me."

When it comes to her season 6 feud with Mia Thornton, Candiace said she's "more confused than ever" about her relationship with the newcomer.

"I'm more confused than ever by that one," she said. "More confused than ever."

Earlier this month, Nicki shared some BTS photos from the reunion, confirming that she indeed showed up and showed out for the RHOP special.

"GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy 😌🙏😍✨ #Moment4Life," Nicki wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of her and Andy Cohen.

Andy shared a pic of his own, adding, "It’s the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda."

ET also spoke with Andy Tuesday night about having Nicki at the reunion, calling it "an exciting moment in the history of the show."

"She says sh*t that I could never say and it's fantastic," Andy teased. "She's a huge fan of the show and this wasn't about what she stands for, this was about an exciting moment in the history of the show and the women were thrilled to be there with her."

Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People That Lived it is out now.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

