This new mom is looking absolutely angelic.

Candice Swanepoel made her return to the runway at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 in New York City on Thursday, just five months after giving birth to her baby boy, Ariel.

The South African supermodel -- who welcomed her second son with fiance Hermann Nicoli in June -- flaunted her incredible post-pregnancy figure during the star-studded show.

The 30-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel first dropped jaws in a shimmering, matching black bra and thong covering in glimmering sequins. The ensemble was complemented with a strappy cage corset and a spikey, abstract interpretation of angel wings.

Swanepoel later walked the runway in a very different look which featured the model rocking a white t-shirt, with the words "Victoria's Secret Angel" emblazoned across the front, tucked into a pink and red lace corset and thong bodysuit that showed off her toned legs.

The second outfit also featured some much more feathery wings, that looked like they came right off of a particularly vibrant flamingo.

The black belt tightened around her tiny torso only served to accentuate just how toned she'd gotten in the span of mere months.

Before walking the runway, Swanepoel took to Instagram story to share a message about motherhood, and returning to her work and the world of modeling after welcoming her second baby.

"I’m so excited to feel strong again after having my two babies," the runway star wrote, in part. "Its definitely a process feeling ‘normal’ again. Our bodies become a vessel and it’s a mind blowing process making a human being. I’m far from perfect and every mother should give themselves time to recover and not have to focus on what they look like. It’s about how you FEEL that is important. You are important."

Swanepoel -- who also shares a 2-year-old son, Anacã, with her fiance of several years -- is no stranger to critics and body-shamers who have taken her to task for everything from losing baby weight too quickly to showing too much of her body on Instagram.

"I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually…I carried my son for 9 months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy," Swanepoel wrote on Instagram back in July. "I don’t have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of women. We create life. What can you do? Ladies we are all in this together be kind to each other."

For more on Swanepoel's return to modeling after giving birth, check out the video below.

