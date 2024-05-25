The security guard who got into a heated exchange with Kelly Rowland at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival was involved in another incident, and this time she was shoved.

There's video circulating on social media showing beauty queen Massiel Taveras desperately navigating her gown's 15-foot train while trying to ascend the stairs at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. The video, shared Saturday by Pop Crave, begins with the 2007 Miss Dominican Republic telling a group of security guards to back off.

The video then cuts to Taveras -- surrounded by a group of security guards -- trying to unfurl her train, which features a 9-foot drawing of Jesus wearing a crown of thorns. After she unfurls the train, she poses for the cameras while halfway up the stairs. But the female security guard can be seen blocking her view with her arm, similarly to how she blocked Rowland's view that prompted the founding member of Destiny's Child to get in her face.

In Taveras' case, a pair of security guards could also be seen picking up the train and carrying it up the stairs, much to Taveras' chagrin, who yanks the train away from a security guard and, again, unfurls it.

It's at this point when Taveras tells security to back off and poses for photos one last time before she shoves the female security guard. Once inside the venue, Taveras, a former 2007 Miss Universe contestant, posed with the Giannina Azar-designed gown that also featured 10,000 Swarovski crystals, according to Taveras.

It was on Tuesday when Rowland had a heated argument with the female security guard as she tried making her way into the Marcello Mio premiere.

Rowland was photographed looking upset as she ascended the stairs, pointing her finger in the face of a female security guard while seemingly scolding her. In video of the incident shared on social media, the 43-year-old performer appears to take issue with something that was said after the train of her dress was stepped on. Many fans on social media have speculated that it looks as though Rowland said, "Don't talk to me like that."

Kelly Rowland attends the "Marcello Mio" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2024 in Cannes, France. - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland points at the security guard in a heated confrontation. - AP

Rowland later told AP Entertainment that the confrontation was all about a boundary that was crossed.

"The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. And, I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it," Rowland told the outlet, adding that she believes the guard was hostile with her more than anyone else.

"And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn't get scolded, or pushed off or told to get off," she continued, "And, I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers but I stood my ground and that was it."

