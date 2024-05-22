Following a graceful turn on the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Kelly Rowland appeared to engage in a heated exchange on her way into the Marcello Mio premiere.

Rowland was photographed looking upset as she ascended the stairs at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday, pointing her finger in the face of a female security guard while seemingly scolding her. In video of the incident shared on social media, the 43-year-old performer appears to take issue with something that was said after the train of her dress was stepped on. Many fans on social media have speculated that it looks as though Rowland said, "Don't talk to me like that."

Kelly Rowland attends the "Marcello Mio" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2024 in Cannes, France. - Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rowland wore a custom red gown by Anamika Khanna for the occasion, which featured a sweetheart neckline with draped fabric and a delicate train. She sparkled in show-stopping jewels by Messika.

According to a post on her Instagram account, Rowland was in attendance at the event as a guest of the fragrance brand Kilian Paris.

"Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Thank you… @kilianparis for having me!!" she captioned a carousel of photos of her ensemble.

Rowland most recently starred in the Tyler Perry-directed drama, Mea Culpa, which began streaming on Netflix in February.

Mea Culpa tells the story of criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Rowland), who takes on the murder case against Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), an artist accused of killing his girlfriend. As she tries to figure out if her cagey and seductive client is as innocent as he claims, Mea gets thrust into a world that’s both hot and dangerous.

The film marked Rowland's first time working with Perry, whom she gushed about in an interview with ET.

"I was floored, one, with how focused he was and how he saw things in his brain before they happened. So I watched him assess the space and know where to go. His energy and how he maneuvers through a space in a scene is like... I just want to be a fly on the wall, just to know what he's thinking," she shared. "I just love him. His Virgo qualities are just too strong not to love. And I love that he trusts his instincts."

At the film's New York City premiere, Rowland had the support of her longtime friends and former Destiny's Child group members -- Beyoncé and Michelle Williams -- by her side.

That same month, Rowland made headlines amid multiple reports that she walked off the set of the Today show over a dressing room dispute.

Her rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, told ET at the time, "After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent."

