Tina Knowles Supports Kelly Rowland After Cannes Incident

Kelly Rowland is receiving support from one of the mother figures in her life, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, following an incident at the 47th annual Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

Just hours after Rowland, 43, spoke out on the viral incident in which she was photographed looking visibly upset with a security guard at the event, Knowles -- who has known Rowland since the early days of Destiny's Child -- shut down haters negatively labeling the singer and actress.

"And just like that, she @kellyrowland graces another carpet with her amazing glorious beauty, class and grace!!!! Sipping Champagne and living her best life," Knowles, 70, wrote in a post on Instagram, attaching a video of Rowland posing at Cannes with Joe Jonas and Evan Ross.

"This just goes to show that one silly monkey, don't stop no-show!!! on to bigger and and better things," she continued.

Rowland -- who follows Knowles on Instagram -- has yet to respond to the post. On Thursday, she did respond however to questions about the dramatic interaction she had as she ascended the steps of the Palais des Festivals to attend the Marcello Mio premiere.

In an interview with AP Entertainment, the singer explained that the incident seen in video and photos -- which sees the train of Rowland's dress stepped on and a guard ushering her through the carpet --was all about a boundary that was crossed.

"The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. And, I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it," Rowland told the outlet, adding that she believes the guard was hostile with her more than anyone else.

While videos online did not have audio, internet sleuths and lip readers speculated that Rowland told the woman, "Don't talk to me like that."

"And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn't get scolded, or pushed off or told to get off. And, I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers but I stood my ground and that was it," the actress told the outlet.

Rowland has long had a close relationship with Knowles -- even helping to pull off an epic Destiny's Child reunion in the form of a private concert with Queen Bey and Michelle Williams in honor of Knowles' 70th birthday in January.

"I just got spoiled to death this weekend. I even got serenaded by Destiny's Child. How amazing is that?" the mom of two said in a video posted to Instagram at the time.

Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams in 2005 - Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

She added, "So I just want to thank everyone who sent me flowers, everyone that told me a happy birthday. I got so many well wishes. I've got so many bonus children -- beautiful bonus children -- and I just feel so blessed. I love you guys. I love you so much."

The next month, Beyoncé, Williams, Knowles and JAY-Z showed up for Rowland as she premiered her film, Mea Culpa, in New York City.

"Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly 🙏🏽," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram after the event, attaching a photo of the group.

"❤Forever and Ever, I love you❤," Rowland responded.

The actress and singer spoke with ET ahead of the Netflix film's release and gushed about getting the chance to work with Tyler Perry on the project, describing the director as a visionary.

"I was floored, one, with how focused he was and how he saw things in his brain before they happened. So I watched him assess the space and know where to go. His energy and how he maneuvers through a space in a scene is like... I just want to be a fly on the wall, just to know what he's thinking," she shared. "I just love him. His Virgo qualities are just too strong not to love. And I love that he trusts his instincts."

