Tina Knowles celebrated her 70th birthday surrounded by family, friends and a serenade from the one and only iconic trio, Destiny's Child.

The fashion designer, who rang in her milestone birthday on Jan. 4, shared a video on Instagram sharing the details of how she marked the occasion and thanking her friends and followers for helping her celebrate.

"Thanks to all the people that sent me flowers, physically and mentally. Too many to name! But the flowers were exquisite!!! so so blessed to know and love the people in my life God is soo Good ❤️🙏🏽," Knowles captioned the clip.

In the video posted on Wednesday, Knowles -- or 'Turn up Tina' as she calls herself -- shares that she celebrated her birthday in her "favorite place in the world, Malibu Beach."

"And I have had the time of my life with all of my beautiful friends from Texas and my friends from California. Not all of them because a couple of them couldn't be here," she explains. "This has been a spiritual weekend and just about the empowerment of kickass women. Just tough, beautiful women filled with love. And I feel so loved. I had a little anxiety about turning 70, you know? But I'm so blessed to be here, and I'm so blessed to have the life that I have and the people that I have around me. All the love."

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles then revealed that she was gifted with a performance that fans would die for -- a private concert put on by Destiny's Child.

"I just got spoiled to death this weekend. I even got serenaded by Destiny's Child. How amazing is that?" she says jovially. "So I just want to thank everyone who sent me flowers, everyone that told me a happy birthday. I got so many well wishes. I've got so many bonus children -- beautiful bonus children -- and I just feel so blessed. I love you guys. I love you so much."

Although she doesn't specify which members of Destiny's Child were part of the serenade, it's fair to assume that the performance included the core trio original members of the group, specifically Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

It's not the first time the iconic R&B girl group has reunited recently and we can only hope it won't be the last.

The star-studded Nov. 30 premiere of Beyoncé's concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, brought out the original members of Destiny's Child, including Rowland, Williams, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, to celebrate the special occasion. The only absentee from the Destiny's Child reunion was Farrah Franklin, who joined the group after Roberson and Luckett. She left the group after only a few months.

While the group members were not captured together in photos, they individually took to social media to express their love for Beyoncé and celebrate her achievements.

And more recently, Luckett shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the group's reunion when Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to her hometown of Houston in September. The shot shows the fivesome posing together in a row, throwing up deuces and rock-on signs.

"This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023 ❤️," Luckett captioned the post, opening up about how the love, joy, prayer and healing that she experienced during the reunion made it feel so special.

"May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024," she added, concluding the message by signing off with the signature: "All of the Chilren."

