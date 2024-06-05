Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Minke are celebrating their love story on their second anniversary.

The Carnival Row actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slideshow of snapshots from her time with the British music artist, including sweet sunset pics and romantic photos from their vacation to Italy.

"Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things," Delevingne, 31, wrote in a heartfelt caption. "These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life's ups and downs with."

"I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on)," she added. "Here’s to many more years being us…"

Meanwhile, Minke shared a heartwarming tribute to Delevingne as well, posted a slew of sweet snaps of her own, and an equally adorable message of love.

"Happy anniversary to my kind, patient, limby, yummy, hilariously funny partner. Who makes me want to dance even though I'm terrible at it, and inspires me to be a better version of myself," she wrote. "Every day is better with your light. My rock, my safe space, my home."

"2 years baby. Feels like yesterday and forever ago," Minke continued. "I can't remember what life was like without your love and I never want to know. You are extraordinary and I'm literally the luckiest girl in the world."

"The ups and downs, the really hard times, the growth, the many spiders you've had to take outside - That time we got stuck at every motorway stop cause we couldn't speak Italian and work the ticket machine. I wouldn't change a thing," Minke concluded. "Thank you for showing up for us, every time. I'm so happy and grateful I get to do it all with you, and can't wait for more life by your side."

While Delevingne and Minke -- who's real name is Leah Mason -- have been dating for two years, the pair have known each other for two decades. The duo went to boarding school together as teenagers, but reconnected at a party in early 2022 and sparked a romance.

Minke has been supportive of Delevingne's sobriety efforts as well, after the actress checked herself into rehab in September 2022, and has been working hard to maintain her sobriety since.

In February 2023, Delevingne spoke with ET about turning 30, and explained how excited she was to be entering a new chapter in her life.

"I think after turning 30, there was a lot that clicked. I think my 20s were brilliant, but there were a lot of different things I wanted to focus on," Delevingne shared. "I think there was a part of me that still felt, like, I was insecure in my teenage years and questioning and a bit of like self-doubt all the time."

Minke and Cara Delevingne confirmed their romance when they shared some PDA at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2023. - Karwai Tang/WireImage

"[But] that is a real thing, about women being in their prime in their 30s? I just don't care anymore," she shared. "I'm a lot more gentle with myself and nice to myself and I think something's changed this year, for sure."

Delevingne explained that, when she was in her 20s, she "did so much for other people's approval and love," and she found herself asking, "Why? That doesn't matter and it's not going to make you love yourself more. It just doesn't."

So now, with the gift of experience and emotional maturity going into her 30s, Delevingne said she's "taking the time to heal and focus on myself and what I want to do."

"What I really want to do, not for other people's sake but for my own," she added. "It's just really nice."

