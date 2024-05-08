Cara Delevingne Reflects on Her Sobriety: 'If I Can Do It, Anyone Can'

Cara Delevingne is using her own sobriety success to try and motivate others who are looking for help.

The model and actress stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in New York City, where she wore a jewel-encrusted chain-mail inspired Stella McCartney ensemble that really sparkled.

The 31-year-old Carnival Row actress -- who recently got candid about her sobriety journey -- spoke with Variety at the star-studded event, and shared a meaningful message for others who are struggling with addiction: "You're not alone."

"If I can do it, anyone can," Delevingne added.

The actress said that she's found honesty and self-realization to be key when trying to get sober, explaining, "You need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can -- especially with yourself."

Delevingne first opened up about her addiction battle in Vogue's April 2023 issue, where she opened up for the first time about getting sober after reaching a turning point in September 2022.

That month, the model sparked public concern after being photographed shoeless at a Los Angeles airport. At the time, she had returned from Burning Man and was snapped looking disheveled and riding in an SUV with her feet dangling out the window.

"I hadn't slept. I was not OK," she recalled to Vogue in 2023. "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, 'OK, I don’t look well.'"

Added Delevingne, "You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."

Delevingne checked into rehab in September 2022, and subsequently committed to a 12-step program that helped her get sober.

Delevingne told Variety at the Met Gala that she opened up about her sobriety specifically because she wanted to help others.

"Whether it's been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, anything, it's just you owe it to people to talk about your struggles," she told the outlet. "Because being in this world is not perfect. No one is perfect. So to be honest, it's the least I can do."

Delevingne also spoke with ET at the Met Gala on Monday, and explained the inspiration behind her unique and exciting look.

"It's Joan of Arc meets '60s Twiggy meets lab-grown diamonds," Delevingne said with a smile, before praising McCartney for her creative talents. "She's always been an inspiration for me."

