Caraway's Biggest Sale of the Year: Shop Cyber Monday Deals on Best-Selling Cookware and Bakeware

Caraway Home: Cyber Discount / Black Friday Sale
Caraway
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:28 AM PST, November 27, 2023

It's cyber season at Caraway and they're serving up awesome deals to prepare your kitchen for the holidays.

Freshly baked gingerbread cookies, a salty-yet-sweet glazed honey ham and a marshmallow-covered sweet potato casserole. Cooking during the holidays is all the more enjoyable (and delicious) when the dishes are this decadent. If you noticed — while whipping these impressive plates up in your kitchen — that your pots, pans and bakeware could use a refresh, Caraway's biggest sales event of the year is right on time.

Colorful kitchenware is having a moment and Caraway, the brand behind our favorite ceramic cookware that's both good for you and the planet, just launched its Cyber Season Sale. The sales event includes major savings across the site. For a limited time, you can save up to 20% on all of Caraway's gorgeous, high-quality cookware, bakeware, food storage items, tea kettles and more. 

Shop the Caraway Cyber Season Sale

Sales at Caraway are rare, so there's no better way to kick off hassle-free holiday cooking than with deals on these non-toxic, easy-cooking kitchen essentials that will soon be flying off the (virtual) shelves. Included in the Cyber Monday sale is Queer Eye host Tan France's Monochrome Collection, which Tan himself deemed "worthy of an at-home makeover." No code is needed to score the savings at Caraway, just simply add your favorite items to your cart.

'Tis the season of savings, so along with slashing prices of items you'll want in your kitchen, these Caraway discounts would also make great gifts for meal prep enthusiasts, frequent dinner party hosts, small space dwellers, seasoned cooks and the cooking newbies on your holiday gift list.

To help you make the most of this Caraway Cyber Season Sale, we've gathered all the best kitchenware deals and bakeware deals to shop now. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because, with the uncommon markdowns, we are betting the top items will sell out soon. 

Cookware Set

Cookware Set
Caraway

Cookware Set

Give your kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic cookware set in your choice of 13 colors. Along with the non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, you'll get an organizational device to store them neatly.

$545 $356

Shop Now

Deluxe Cookware Set

Deluxe Cookware Set
Caraway

Deluxe Cookware Set

The Deluxe Cookware Set gives you everything in the regular Cookware Set collection, plus two mini pans for days when you want something smaller.

$745 $476

Shop Now

Meal Prep Bundle

Meal Prep Bundle
Caraway

Meal Prep Bundle

Meal prepping is a popular tactic for saving time and money, and now you can do it in style with this bundle that has everything you need to cook your meals in one big batch. The bundle includes the cookware set and food storage set. 

$850 $512

Shop Now

Bakeware Set

Bakeware Set
Caraway

Bakeware Set

Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. 

$545 $356

Shop Now

Food Storage Set

Food Storage Set
Caraway

Food Storage Set

The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the Wild West when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway.

$305 $221

Shop Now

Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Caraway

Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Along with the sleek stainless steel pots and pans, this cookware set includes a space-saving storage device.

$845 $556

Shop Now

Dutch Oven

Dutch Oven
Caraway

Dutch Oven

The ceramic Dutch Oven (6.5 qt) that comes with a lid allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals. Use this pot for stews, bread baking and more.

$135 $122

Shop Now

Sauté Pan

Sauté Pan
Caraway

Sauté Pan

The sleek and sophisticated look of this matte black sauté pan with gold handles will make this non-toxic pan a dinner party staple. 

$205 $185

Shop Now

Monochrome Cookware Set

Monochrome Cookware Set
Caraway

Monochrome Cookware Set

This complete set from France’s Caraway collection includes a 10.5" frying pan, 3 qt sauce pan, 4.5 qt sauté pan, 6.5 qt Dutch oven, and storage for cooking, staying organized, and looking good while doing so.

$645 $421

Shop Now

Minis Duo

Minis Duo
Caraway

Minis Duo

Crafted for smaller portions, the mini duo includes a mini fry pan and a mini sauce pan with a lid. Both of the non-toxic, non-stick pans have a ceramic coating for easy cleanup. 

$200 $180

Shop Now

Whistling Tea Kettle

Whistling Tea Kettle
Caraway

Whistling Tea Kettle

The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is a kitchen essential. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. Right now, if you spend $975 or more, you can get this tea kettle free with purchase.

$245 $176

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

