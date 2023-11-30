Freshly baked gingerbread cookies, a salty-yet-sweet glazed honey ham and a marshmallow-covered sweet potato casserole. Cooking during the holidays is all the more enjoyable (and delicious) when the dishes are this decadent. If you noticed — while whipping these impressive plates up in your kitchen — that your pots, pans and bakeware could use a refresh, Caraway's serving up impressive savings sitewide.

Colorful kitchenware is having a moment and Caraway, the brand behind our favorite ceramic cookware that's both good for you and the planet, just launched its Holiday Savings Event where customers can save up to 20% sitewide. The Buy More and Save More Caraway sale offers 10% off orders of $85 or more, 15% off orders of $425 or more, 20% off orders of $525 and when you spend at least $975, you'll also get a free tea kettle with your purchase.

Shop Caraway Holiday Savings

Sales at Caraway are rare, so there's no better way to kick off hassle-free holiday cooking than with deals on these non-toxic, easy-cooking kitchen essentials that will soon be flying off the (virtual) shelves. Included in the sale is Queer Eye host Tan France's Monochrome Collection, which Tan himself deemed "worthy of an at-home makeover." No code is needed to score the savings at Caraway, just simply add your favorite items to your cart and the more your add, the more you save.

'Tis the season of savings, so along with slashing prices of items you'll want in your kitchen, these Caraway discounts would also make great gifts for meal prep enthusiasts, frequent dinner party hosts, small space dwellers, seasoned cooks and the cooking newbies on your holiday gift list.

To help you make the most of this Caraway Sale, we've gathered all the best kitchenware deals and bakeware deals to shop now. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because, with the uncommon markdowns, we are betting the top items will sell out soon.

Cookware Set Caraway Cookware Set Give your kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic cookware set in your choice of 13 colors. Along with the non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, you'll get an organizational device to store them neatly. $545 $356 Shop Now

Deluxe Cookware Set Caraway Deluxe Cookware Set The Deluxe Cookware Set gives you everything in the regular Cookware Set collection, plus two mini pans for days when you want something smaller. $745 $476 Shop Now

Meal Prep Bundle Caraway Meal Prep Bundle Meal prepping is a popular tactic for saving time and money, and now you can do it in style with this bundle that has everything you need to cook your meals in one big batch. The bundle includes the cookware set and food storage set. $850 $512 Shop Now

Bakeware Set Caraway Bakeware Set Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. $545 $356 Shop Now

Food Storage Set Caraway Food Storage Set The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the Wild West when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway. $305 $221 Shop Now

Monochrome Cookware Set Caraway Monochrome Cookware Set This complete set from France’s Caraway collection includes a 10.5" frying pan, 3 qt sauce pan, 4.5 qt sauté pan, 6.5 qt Dutch oven, and storage for cooking, staying organized, and looking good while doing so. $645 $421 Shop Now

Minis Duo Caraway Minis Duo Crafted for smaller portions, the mini duo includes a mini fry pan and a mini sauce pan with a lid. Both of the non-toxic, non-stick pans have a ceramic coating for easy cleanup. $200 $180 Shop Now

Dutch Oven Caraway Dutch Oven The ceramic Dutch Oven (6.5 qt) that comes with a lid allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals. Use this pot for stews, bread baking and more. $135 $122 Shop Now

Sauté Pan Caraway Sauté Pan The sleek and sophisticated look of this matte black sauté pan with gold handles will make this non-toxic pan a dinner party staple. $205 $185 Shop Now

Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is a kitchen essential. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. Right now, if you spend $975 or more, you can get this tea kettle free with purchase. $245 $176 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: