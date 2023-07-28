Cardi B and Offset are letting their music do the talking. One month after Cardi shut down cheating allegations on social media, the spouses released their new track, "Jealousy," and a subsequent music video featuring Taraji P. Henson and their adorable kids.

In the video, the 31-year-old former Migos rapper starts off spitting verses, noting, "Jealousy, that s**t gon' eat your heart out."

He's seen fighting with Cardi at a motel before driving off and heading to a house with his three sons Wave, 2, whom he shares with Cardi and Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, from past relationships.

Cardi is seen calling up Taraji, who plays her unnamed friend, to complain about her man. Fans online are comparing the style of the video to the 2001 film Baby Boy, starring Taraji and Tyrese Gibson as a jealous, passionate couple, with Cardi even wearing a similar pink top as Taraji's character, Yvette, did in the movie.

Sony Pictures

Offset/YouTube

When it's time for Cardi's verse, she doesn't hold back, rapping, "Girl, nobody listen to you 'less you talking 'bout me," and adding, "B***hes don't wanna go Birkin for Birkin/ B***hes ain't got enough hits for a Verzuz."

Cardi twerks in a lingerie look, and rocks some fitted jeans with the word "Jealousy" in pink rhinestones across her backside.

The 30-year-old rapper's daughter, Kulture, 4, whom she shares with Offset, is also seen sitting in the front seat of a car with Offset's daughter Kalea, 8, from a past relationship.

By the end of the video, Cardi and Offset seem to have patched things up, showing off some racy NSFW dance moves.

Cardi took to Instagram Wednesday to tease the new track. In her post, the "W.A.P." rapper shared a snap of the single's artwork, which sees Offset coyly leaning against an old school car, while Cardi, who appears to have had it with her other half, sticks her hand in his face.

"Jealousy out Friday… Link in bio," she captioned the post, with the link taking followers to a site where they can pre-add the track.

She later clapped back at a commenter accusing her of using the cheating allegations as a stunt to promote her new music.

"It wasn't no STUNT… Tasha K made some ish up and y'all was laughing about it and happy as hell about it … now that we putting it in the music it's a stunt… Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it," Cardi replied.

The video comes just days after Offset poked fun at his recent online drama with his wife in a new promotional clip. Enlisting the help of Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, Offset spoofed James Brown's infamous 1988 interview on CNN with journalist Sonya Friedman. Dressed in a wig and oversized yellow glasses, Offset channels Brown's quirky non-answers and mannerisms in the video.

The nonsensical conversation continues with a brisk "There's no problems" from Offset, with Curtis pressing, "She seems upset, Offset."

The rapper continues, "I'm out on love!" Then, he breaks into song before declaring, "Let's talk about some music."

The video ends with the date "July 28" on screen, the day of the single's release.

Last month, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to issue a strongly worded response to rumors that she had cheated on her husband. She began by singing some key lyrics from Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," Cardi crooned. "Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all," Cardi continued, adding of Offset's alleged Instagram Story post, "That motherf**ker's spiraling, and thinking s**t that isn't true."

The "I Like It" rapper was apparently slamming a post Offset allegedly shared on Instagram in which he claimed she'd had sex with another man behind his back. The post has since been deleted, and it's not known for sure if it was actually Offset who posted it, as he had not commented on the message.

According to Cardi, it would be impossible for her to cheat on Offset and get away with it because she's famous.

Notably, Offset faced accusations of infidelity last year, and speculation swirled at the time that he'd had an affair with Saweetie. However, the pair weathered that particular storm and Cardi publicly stated she didn't want to address the allegations and rumors again.

The couple secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs -- which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before reconciling -- they have maintained a strong relationship.

