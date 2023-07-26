Cardi B and Offset are teaming up for new music and by the sounds of it, the track has to do with the recent cheating allegations surrounding the couple.

Cardi took to Instagram Wednesday to tease the new track titled, "Jealousy," out Friday. In her post, the "WAP" rapper shared a snap of the single's artwork, which sees Offset coyly leaning against an old school car, while Cardi, who appears to have had it with her other half, sticks her hand in his face.

The mother of two rocks a pink fitted top and jeans in the photo, complete with matching pink hoop earrings.

"Jealousy out Friday… Link in bio," she captioned the post, with the link taking followers to a site where they can pre-add the track.

The post comes just days after the Migos rapper poked fun at his recent online drama with his wife in a new promotional clip. Enlisting the help of Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, Offset spoofed James Brown's infamous 1988 interview on CNN with journalist Sonya Friedman. Dressed in a wig and oversized yellow glasses, Offset channels Brown's quirky non-answers and mannerisms in the video.

The nonsensical conversation continues with a brisk "There's no problems" from Offset, with Curtis pressing, "She seems upset, Offset."

The rapper continues, "I'm out on love!" Then, he breaks into song before declaring, "Let's talk about some music."

The video ends with the date "July 28" on screen, the day of the single's intended release.

Several celebrities commented on Offset's spot-on impersonation, including Cardi, who shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Lmaaaoooooooo ....I can't wait !!!"

Last month, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to issue a strongly worded response to rumors that she had cheated on her husband. She began by singing some key lyrics from Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," Cardi crooned. "Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all," Cardi continued, adding of Offset's alleged Instagram Story post, "That motherf**ker's spiraling, and thinking s**t" that isn't true."

The "I Like It" rapper was apparently slamming a post Offset allegedly shared on Instagram in which he claimed she'd had sex with another man behind his back. The post has since been deleted, and it's not known for sure if it was actually Offset who posted it, as he had not commented on the post.

According to Cardi, 30, it would be impossible for her to cheat on Offset, 31, and get away with it because she's famous.

Notably, Offset faced accusations of infidelity last year, and speculation swirled at the time that he'd had an affair with Saweetie. However, the pair weathered that particular storm and Cardi publicly stated she didn't want to address the allegations and rumors again.

The couple tied the knot and secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs -- which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before calling it off -- they have maintained a strong relationship. They also share two children -- daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

