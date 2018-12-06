Cardi B Parties in Miami After Announcing Split From Offset

She likes stunting, she likes shining!

Newly single Cardi B dressed to impress on Wednesday while partying the night away at the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami, Florida. The outing came less than 24 hours after the "I Like It" rapper announced via Instagram that she and her husband, Offset, had called it quits.

Cardi pulled out all the stops for her look, rocking rainbow hair, vibrant eyeshadow and a body-hugging black dress for the nightclub's opening party for Art Basel 2018.

Inside the venue, Cardi was joined by a group of friends, including reggaeton singer Bad Bunny and model Teyana Taylor. An eyewitness tells ET that Cardi remained low-key throughout the night, but seemed to be in good spirits as she danced and laughed with her crew.

Meanwhile, Offset has found himself in the middle of even more drama. In addition to Cardi's public breakup announcement, text messages Offset allegedly sent to a woman named Summer Bunni in late June (while Cardi was pregnant) were leaked this week. Alleged screenshots of their conversation reveal that Offset tried to have a threesome with the woman and her friend, female rapper Cuban Doll, whom Cardi follows on Instagram.

Summer Bunni attempted to apologize to Cardi B via TMZ on Wednesday.

"I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby. I didn't know how serious this marriage was," she claimed in a series of emotional videos. "You know, a lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, 'Yo, I took Cardi B's [man]. I'm the reason they're getting a divorce.' Like, I feel ashamed."

"Just coming from me to Cardi B, to her fans and to her family and to her situation … I never wanted to break up a happy home or [be] a cause of someone just saying 'F**k it,'" her allegations continued. "I have not spoken to Cardi B but I would like her to know that I'm a very genuine person and I'm not here to break up her family or mess up what she has going on with her husband. I am very sorry that this has happened, and I am very sorry that I didn't think about worth as a young lady. I just hope that she can overcome this."

She continued to apologize via Instagram Stories, writing, "As I accept my actions and responsibilities, at this time I wanna work on finding myself, happiness & becoming a mature adult. This will not take away from my character but will only build me as a queen while I grow older."

"And again to Cardi B, I'm extremely sorry this has happened," she added. "I hope you can keep being real and happy. I'm ashamed and embarrassed. But I'm truly sorry for forgetting my worth and not respecting your marriage."

Interestingly enough, Summer Bunni has worked with Nicki Minaj, who has an ongoing feud with Cardi B. The Instagram model appeared in 6ix9ine and Nicki's "FEFE" music video, which was released in July. Catch her around the 0:20 mark:

Cardi and Offset, both 26, secretly tied the knot last September and welcomed their first child together, baby girl Kulture, in July. While the two were seemingly keeping their newborn out of the spotlight prior to their split, Cardi shared the first public pic of Kulture to her Instagram on Wednesday.

"My heart," she captioned it.

