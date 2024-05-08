Cardi B Shares Alternative 2024 Met Gala Dress in Green From Fitting

Cardi B dazzled at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in a voluminous black Windowsen gown that required eight handlers. But in a new behind-the-scenes TikTok, the 31-year-old rapper revealed that she was able to make the choice between a black version of the gown and a vibrant green.

In the clip, Cardi gets fitted for the dress, admitting she's "scared" for the annual fashion event.

"I want to get it over with. I feel like every year we do this, next year I'm not doing it. The more and more things I get more and more anxiety," the mother of two admits. "I'm excited, but I'm nervous."

Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In one funny moment, Cardi's 2-year-old son, Wave, comes in and she asks him, "You like my dress? You're like, I don't give a damn."

Cardi shares Wave and daughter Kulture, 5, with her ex Offset.

After the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cardi and Offset were spotted attending multiple after-parties together and even holding hands.

The duo, who have split and reunited multiple times over the course of their relationship, put on a united front at Richie Akiva's 10th annual "The After" Met Gala after party. Cardi and Offset were photographed walking together with their fingers intertwined, months after Cardi said the pair had broken up and she was "single" in December.

Offset and Cardi B are seen at a Met Gala afterparty on May 6, 2024 in New York City - Gotham/GC Images

Cardi B and Offset first sparked relationship rumors back in 2017 when they were spotted cozying up at a Met Gala after-party. They went on to tie the knot in September of that year, and welcomed their first child, Kulture, in July 2018.

Offset is also a dad to 14-year-old Jordan, 9-year-old Kody and 9-year-old Kalea from previous relationships.

For her late night look, Cardi changed into a one-of-a-kind red corset dress with a train crafted by REVOLVE Atelier that appeared to require just one handler -- her sister.

