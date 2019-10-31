Cardi B Slays Poison Ivy Halloween Costume -- See the Sexy Pic!

Cardi B is slaying the Halloween costume game with this year with her seductive take on an iconic pop-culture villain.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper embraced the spirit of the holiday by paying tribute to one of the sexiest criminals in Batman's rogues gallery: Poison Ivy.

Rocking thigh-high jade green boots, a greenery-adorned bustier, ivy leaf-eyebrows and impossibly long, ruby red hair that trailed behind her, Cardi was the perfect embodiment of Uma Thruman's take on the Poison Ivy persona from 1997's Batman & Robin.

The 27-year-old GRAMMY-winning rapper shared two pics of the impressive costume, the first of which showed her laying on her side in a teal room, which she captioned, "MONEY IVY 🍃🍃🍃"

The second shot -- in which she's standing -- shows off her impressive abs, and reveals how truly risque the skin-baring ensemble really is.

Cardi turned to an iconic Bell Biv DeVoe tune for the caption to her second pic, writing, "That girl is Poison."

This is the second Halloween costume Cardi has rocked this year, after dressing up as a sexy nurse over the weekend for her performance with husband Offset at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2019 concert in New Jersey.

Cardi took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the sultry outfit, which coincidentally also featured a super long, bright red wig.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture dressed up as Moana from the hit Disney film of the same name on Thursday.

"Moana have a little attitude today 😩," the rapstress captioned the adorable video.

On Thursday morning, Cardi joined Ellen DeGeneres for a special Halloween-themed episode of her daytime talk show, where the comic even dressed up in her "Cardi E" costume, inspired by the rapper.

Check out the gallery below for a look at some of the best celeb Halloween costumes of the year.

