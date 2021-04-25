There’s no doubt about it -- Carey Mulligan stunned at the 2021 Academy Awards.

The 35-year-old star, who’s nominated for a Best Actress award for her work in Promising Young Woman, owned the red carpet in a sweeping two-piece sequin gold bandeau top and sweeping skirt by Valentino at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, which are taking place at the Dolby Theater and Union Station in Los Angeles this Sunday. And while the star’s look took on the essence of a fairytale princess with its ballgown skirt— we couldn't help but feel like her ensemble had a uniquely modern feel.

Pool/Getty Images

Mulligan -- who went through a number of transformations in her Oscar-nominated film -- has been one to watch on the red carpet during this year’s awards show circuit, and tonight was no exception.

ABC/Getty Images

In addition to Mulligan’s 2021 Oscar nomination (which is the second in her career), Promising Young Woman is nominated for five awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. The film follows the actor as Cassie, a young woman who, after a traumatic event, has a vendetta against those who’ve crossed her.

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Mulligan's makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, shared photos of her getting all dolled up and putting on the final touches.

Follow along at ETonline.com for all our Oscars style coverage and live updates, including the Oscars winners list, updated as statuettes are handed out.

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 Oscars: How to Watch Tonight

Alan Kim Steals the Spotlight in Shorts Suit and Socks at 2021 Oscars

Lakeith Stanfield Takes Us Back to the '70s In Cool 2021 Oscars Look

Regina King Rocks Angelic Sky Blue Gown at 2021 Oscars

2021 Oscars Arrivals -- Glenn Close, Lakeith Stanfield and More Stars

2021 Oscars: Red Carpet Arrivals