Just call her Queen Carrie! Carrie Underwood is having a banner year. After picking up a historic win for Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards last month, Underwood also kept her title as the most awarded performer in CMT Music Awards history.

The 37-year-old "Cry Pretty" singer picked up the trophy for Female Video of the Year for "Drinking Alone" on Wednesday evening. The award marked her 21st CMT win. Underwood is also up for the Video of the Year Award for the same song during Wednesday's show.

"Thank you so much. Thank you CMT," she said during her acceptance speech. "Thank you fans so much for voting. It means so much to me and just lets me know that you’re still doing what you do, which is giving the love. Thank you fans. Just thank you, I don’t deserve you."

She first broke the record in 2019 and opened up to ET about what the historic moment meant to her shortly after.

"My husband was like, 'Oh my gosh, your fans like to vote,' and I was like, 'Well, that's how I'm here in the first place. They've been voting for me since day one. Since I was on American Idol. So they know the drill," the Idol alum recalled. "I constantly have people telling me they voted for me on Idol, and that was 14 years ago. So now there's people that are like, 'Ever since I was a little kid, I would vote for you.'"

At last month's ACMs, Underwood became the first female to win Entertainer of the Year three times and also celebrated the category's first tie with Thomas Rhett.

For more, watch the clip below:

