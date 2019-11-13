Carrie Underwood is looking for a "Cowboy Casanova"!

The 36-year-old country singer and CMA Awards co-host appeared in a funny Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment on Tuesday night, when she surprised customers at a local Nashville, Tennessee, boot store.

In the "Undercover Sing" sketch, Underwood was hiding in the back of the shop, making up songs about the customers as they looked for boots.

After singing about some ladies from Virginia, she popped out to surprise them, causing one woman to jump back and say, "No way! Is it really you?!"

She also convinced two very hesitant men to high-five and one proud man to give an in-store dance in exchange for free boots.

But when she started listing facts about ostriches to one customer who had requested ostrich boots, he took to his phone to look up the details, doubting the singer's details.

This isn't the first time Kimmel has pulled this prank. Back in January, Christina Aguilera sang to unsuspecting customers at a Los Angeles donut shop.

The 53rd annual CMA Awards hosted by Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

