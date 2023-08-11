Carson Daly's firstborn is following in his footsteps. Jackson Daly, Carson's 14-year-old son, showed off his journalistic skills on Thursday's episode of Today as he interviewed rap legend LL Cool J about the evolution of hip-hop.

The budding reporter received a glowing introduction from his famous dad, who called him "one of the most hard-hitting journalists around and former PopStart graphics assistant."

Jackson's segment began with a question about the 50th anniversary of the genre. "Do you like where hip-hop is headed now? Because it's changed a lot over 50 years," he asked the GRAMMY-winning emcee.

"In terms of hip-hop culture, I feel great that people are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop," LL Cool J responded, praising Jackson's interest in The Roots. "I like the fact that the roots of hip-hop and the foundation of hip-hop are being celebrated and people are loving it and I think that's a good -- that bodes well for the genre long term."

The clip cut to Carson and his co-hosts discussing the interview and Jackson's skills during the show's PopStart segment.

"Jackson got a whole, hard core hip-hop history with the icon," Carson said.

"What was cool and what I loved -- Jackson did a great job and LL is so sweet -- is that Jackson understands that before you like a Travis Scott or a Lil' Baby, you have to understand where the genre came from," he continued. "You have to pay respect to the OGs."

Jackson previously served as a correspondent for NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition, scoring interviews with stars including Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

"I’ve learned a lot," Jackson said in an appearance on PopStart last year, sharing lessons learned from his dad. "I learned that you always have to be prepared and just act like you’re having a conversation. [Celebrities] are just regular people… Don’t overthink it."

In June, Carson told Today.com that Jackson is "an old soul, and mature beyond his years."

He noted that the teen was only a toddler when Carson first began working on The Voice in 2011.

"He's been in a lot of adult situations. I mean, he grew up backstage at The Voice," he said.

"Jack is just a really good egg," the proud dad gushed. "He's a sponge. He loves to come to work with me -- he watches what everyone is doing. I keep telling him, 'Just keep being you. You’re good.' He doesn’t need much direction."

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Working with the next generation is something of a full-circle moment for LL Cool J.

Earlier this year, the 55-year-old star opened up to ET about being a fan of hip-hop and other rappers from a tender age. "I was already rapping at that time because [if] you're a fan, you rapping and stuff, but [I was] maybe about 10, 11 or 12 [when] I started writing," he shared.

The rapper credited his upbringing in New York City for his famed style, telling ET how his neighbors fostered children from different boroughs who would share their cassette tapes with him.

"So I was eight, nine years old, listening to [the Cold Crush Brothers], all this stuff. Guys would hear me hearing and because they like my voice they're like, 'Rap that part!' And I'd start rapping," he recalled, adding that he would also request tapes from his grandmother for him to rap along to. "It was just an amazing time, was like magic."

Also this week in celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, LL Cool J surprised a superfan watch party in New York City's Times Square. Check out that moment in the video below.

