On the road! Casey Affleck partnered with Haute Living in August 2022 to take a road trip from Los Angeles, California, to Portland, Oregon, in The Polestar 2 and reflected on past excursions he's taken and upcoming milestones in his family.

Before the actor, 47, headed on his way, he considered his feelings about his son, Indiana, 18, going away for college and how it connected to his own journey.

"Next week, my son is going to college. He was raised in Los Angeles. He’s moving to New York City. Despite all the traveling I’ve done between the coasts, NYC has never felt as far away as it does now. Although this feels unrelated to what I’m doing, it’s not. My son leaving is the only thing on my mind as I embark on this trip," Affleck tells Haute Living.

As he drove toward his destination, the Manchester by the Sea star also recalled the fun times he's had on family vacations.

Andreas Branch

"My kids and I take a long camping road trip every summer. We drive and cook and yell at each other. Most often we go coast to coast. Sometimes we explore other countries. Many of our best memories are from those trips," he notes.

"When they were 13 and 10, we drove across seven European countries in three weeks. We slept in a van on the side of the road, or in parking lots, or campgrounds. They coped. So many things went sideways. We were often too cold or too hot. There was boredom, sickness, and annoyance, but they dealt with it. They dealt with it because somewhere deep down inside, they knew that, all told, something good was happening," Affleck continues.

The positive aspect of these struggles was that they were all experiencing something new together and getting to know themselves better.

"Those trips brought us closer, showed us new parts of the world and new parts of each other and ourselves. Those trips brought buried things to the surface and cleared the air. Being stuck in a car together does something good for us," the Massachusetts native adds.

After day six, Affleck was ready to get back to his loved ones and spend some quality time with Indiana as he prepared for his next chapter.

Andreas Branch

"I am happy to go home. Each day I have been thinking more and more about my son. For 18 years he has been under my roof. In a few weeks, he will move 3,000 miles away. I know he will be fine. It isn’t his safety or success that I worry about. His happiness is what I want. But maybe this, too, is foolish. He will be happy and sometimes unhappy. No life should be anything else," he shares.

As for Affleck's goals for his son, the Oscar winner says, "Of course, I hope he will experience more of the former. What I should wish for him is a full life, of ponderosas, loving travel companions, and whales. But I know that he already values these things. I know that he will seek them out. I know that he meets the fear of the unknown and far away with a brave and curious heart."



RELATED CONTENT:

What Casey Affleck and Jennifer Garner Were Up to During Jennifer Lopez and Ben's Wedding Weekend This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez 'to the Family' in Sweet Post

Casey Affleck Confirms He Was NOT the Mystery Man Throwing Out a Cardboard Cutout of Ana de Armas

Casey Affleck Reacts to Brother Ben and Matt Damon Working Together Again (Exclusive)